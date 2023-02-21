ATHENS — Despite outsourcing Mt. Pleasant in the second and fourth quarter, Huntsville girls’ basketball fell short of the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Hornets would hang tough but couldn’t overcome Mt. Pleasant as they fell 52-34 in the third round of the playoffs.
“I thought our main kids didn’t show up,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said, after the game. “I thought Mahalia was here at times and I thought she was nonexistent at times. Ja’Navia just never seemed like she could settle in and get comfortable on the court.”
But the third quarter proved to be the difference maker in the game as the Lady Hornets could only muster up three points.
Huntsville was led by senior Ja’Navia Gage and junior Mahalia Twine, both adding nine points in the game.
“I thought overall the girls did a wonderful job,” Bennett said. “I thought after our preseason they held the standard in the district. Coming into the playoffs and taking it two rounds, I really wish we could have taken it one more time. Sometimes, that’s how the ball drops.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.