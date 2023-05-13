CONROE — After dropping the opening game of the regional quarterfinals, Huntsville softball was unable to bounce back against Dayton as the Lady Broncos ended the Lady Hornets season.
Huntsville’s offense went flat for the first several innings as Dayton went on to grab the 8-4 win after the Lady Hornets scored three with one out in the top of the seventh.
“We have to give credit to Dayton, they came out and were hitting the ball and playing great defense,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “It’s great to see a team from District 16, 5A repping in the regional semis. I am proud of my kids and the fight they had. We could have laid down when they put up that spot but they kept fighting. I can’t ask more of them.”
Huntsville’s offense mustered up six hits, but they were placed sporadically throughout the game. Junior Jaelynn Duke got things rolling for Huntsville with a one-out double in the fourth. That was followed with junior Katie VonRosenberg grounding out but moved up the runner - something Huntsville has done well all year.
Duke would be scored by senior Hope Grant to make the game 2-1 with the Lady Hornets still trailing, however, things started to look up. Offense would go bleak until the top of the seventh with Huntsville down to its final three outs.
Huntsville junior Kali Klawinsky was hit by a pitch followed by Emily Zunker drawing a walk. Noelle Sandmann grounded into a fielder's choice and Aariss McHale drilled a bases-clearing double after failing to get a time call the pitch before.
The Lady Hornets’ season would end on aggressive base running that became a double play.
“That is one thing I can be proud of as far as my kids, they fight and they don’t give up,” Bryan said. “They told me today they would run through the wall for us. I’m just proud of them for fighting. They could have laid down but they chose against it.”
Despite throwing 98 pitches on Thursday, Huntsville turned back to Duke in the circle. In game one, Duke would face 28 batters where she allowed four runs, two of which were earned.
But she never settled in game two.
Dayton would be retired in order for the first but then in the second things slipped. Duke would walk her first batter of the game which started a rally. The Lady Broncos grabbed a single by Bella Barziza and a double by Ariana Zuniga that scored a run.
But Dayton continued to rack up the runs as they held a 2-0 lead after three innings.
Duke would be pulled from the game after giving up a home run to Emma Pierce, which made the game 4-1 as Bryan would give Grant the ball the rest of the way.
Grant was able to stop the bleeding getting two outs and keeping the game at a three-run difference. Things got away from Huntsville in the bottom of the sixth as Dayton grabbed another four runs as Mika Anthony-Conner crushed a three-run shot to make it 8-1.
“We just kind of looked to change the momentum and change the pace and try and throw off their timing,” Bryan said. “At the end of the day, Hope did a great job coming into that situation. Mika got that great hit, but Hope stepped up and took it into her own hands.”
With the loss, Huntsville’s season comes to a close in the regional quarterfinals for the second time in three years. With that, they also will see four members graduate from the program.
Kye’ana Washington, Valerie Cobb, Grant and Sandmann will now head off to the next chapters of their life as they leave this program. All four members have played pivotal roles for Huntsville with each one taking on a different aspect of the game.
“My seniors have done a great job and I am blessed to have had them,” Bryan said. “Noelle stepped up for me in centerfield and really filled those shoes. She has been a leader and will be sorely missed. Valrie has always been a bright spot for everything and she is willing to come in for any situation. She has been a huge spark for us. Kye has also been like that with positive energy. They are huge contributors to everything we do. Even though Hope and I bicker back and forth, she is a great addition to us and will be sorely missed. I know they will all do great things. I can’t wait to see them accomplish great things and do great things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.