HUNTSVILLE — After dropping a road game to Porter on April 4th, Huntsville softball rallied for a 3-2 win in 13 innings to force a tie for the one-seed and a one-game playoff.
The Lady Hornets faced off against the Lady Spartans on Monday night in Willis where Huntsville grabbed the 5-3 win and the one-seed to face Mt. Pleasant in the bi-district round for a second consecutive year.
“It’s a totally different team for us, so I imagine it’s a different team for them,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “We are trying to be consistent about our approach offensively and defensively. We have to be sound on defense and take care of business. We have to try to not do too much at the plate. We have to execute.”
Huntsville enters this bi-district round on a two-game winning streak after taking a disappointing loss on the road to Dayton but now has a fire to keep going.
After the last few games, Huntsville’s offense had played stagnant but things picked up after a Sunday cage day and some extra work to get things moving in the right direction.
In the previous two games, Huntsville combined for four runs on 15 hits and never strung anything together. But that changed. Junior Jaelynn Duke drilled a home run in the play-in-game to take the lead and that kicked off a four-hit inning.
While Mt. Pleasant will be a tough team, the Lady Hornets have eight batters with an average over .300. Duke leads the team with a .600 average with 63 hits.
Katie VonRosenberg has seen 47 hits this season to boast her .456 average.
But those two can’t do it alone as the entire team has stepped up as of late to make Huntsville’s offense churn without the power hitters it once had.
The Lady Tigers will bring in a handful of pitchers to use against Huntsville.
“Seeing them come into the [batting] cage and asking to be out there early so they can make the adjustments they need to make is great going into the postseason,” Bryan said. “It shows they want to make adjustments to the different pitching they are seeing. I think it's good to see that adjustments were made on Monday and going into the playoffs is a positive.”
On the flip, Huntsville’s defense this season has been strong this season as they average just one error per game.
But the defense behind Duke in the circle doesn’t see too many balls in play. Duke has pitched 138 2/3rds innings in the circle and of the 608 batters she’s faced, she sent 168 of them back on strikes. She also eclipsed the 400-strikeout mark for her career at Huntsville.
When Duke isn’t in the circle, Huntsville can turn to senior Hope Grant.
Grant has seen 60.2 innings and has seen time in 16 games. While she has faced fewer batters, she has grabbed 56 punches and allowed 19 earned runs.
This gives Bryan a chance to rotate her arms and keep Mt. Pleasant on its toes.
“JJ and Hope both play a key role,” Bryan said. “Jaelynn has been phenomenal for us through preseason and district and Hope has held her own. Really looking for JJ to step up in that leadership role and take the reins of the pressure situations. We will also look to Hope to help in those situations as well.”
For the rest of the postseason, Huntsville will have to hit the road and travel long distances for games.
But their district slate prepared them for this. Huntsville and Mt. Pleasant will square off in a three-game series with all games being played at Waxahachie High School.
The two squads will battle in a doubleheader on Friday night with the first game starting at 5 p.m. and the second game following. They will play at noon on Saturday if necessary.
“Waxahachie is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive and we are used to that,” Bryan said. “Last year we went to Whitehouse, so I don’t think travel will be that big of an issue. We went up for a tournament to get our toes wet. We just have to get them used to that.”
