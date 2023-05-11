CONROE — In both teams' third meetings with each other, Huntsville softball was bested by Dayton in game one of the regional quarterfinals.
Dayton took junior pitcher Jaelynn Duke for three-runs in the top of the fourth en route to the Lady Broncos 4-2 win.
Duke got the start and thee all seven innings for Huntsville where she allowed seven hits and four runs - two of them being earned. She would also strike out six.
Offense for the Lady Hornets struggled to move runners. The Lady Hornets left nine runners on base despite having 10 hits in the matchup.
Both teams will have to recharge as they will battle in game two on Friday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Grand Oaks High School.
