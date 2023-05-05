After a near two hour lightning delay, Huntsville softball used Lovejoy mistake to grab the game 2 win.
A passed ball allowed Emily Zunker to score in the top of the seventh inning to take the 2-1 lead.
From there, junior pitcher Jaelynn Duke grabbed two quick outs to put the Lady Leopards in their heels. A hit batter and a walk tensed things up but Duke prevailed. She would send Lovejoy's Skylar Rucker down swinging to pick up her 50th win and send the Lady Hornets back to the third round.
