HUNTSVILLE — After a season that saw 26 wins, Huntsville volleyball was highly recognized by UIL district 16, 5A.
The Lady Hornets took home three superlative awards, landed two on the all-district first team, two on the second team, two as honorable mentions and one TGCA Academic All-State.
Senior Madison Grekstas was voted as the district offensive player of the year for their first superlative award. Senior Shelbee Adkins would join her as the district’s setter of the year and junior Chelsea Butler as the district’s blocker of the year.
Grekstas finished with 404 kills and 46 aces for the Lady Hornets to earn those honors. Adkins, the setter of the year, tallied 768 assists this season. She would also have 48 errors tagged to her name with 2,156 tries.
Butler had a team-high 61 blocks this season, to earn her nods.
Senior Timiea Garrett and sophomore Isabel Saumell were both elected to the district's first team. Junior Madison Elkins and sophomore Kristel Cababasay both earned second-team honors for their efforts and junior Markis Sweat and sophomore Mylie Theisen were both voted honorable mentions.
Adkins would also garner attention from the Texas Girls Coaching Association with academic all-state honors.
The efforts, along with the rest of the team, helped get the Lady Hornets to a 26-21 record going 6-4 in district play with a bi-district championship appearance.
