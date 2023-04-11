HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a loss against Porter last Tuesday, Huntsville softball has started a new streak as they have pulled off two straight wins in district play.
The Lady Hornets weathered a fight against the weather as they took a 6-0 win last Saturday against Lufkin, but more importantly, they pulled out a win over Kingwood Park at home on Tuesday.
Huntsville would avoid a late scare as they got the 4-1 win over the Lady Panthers behind junior pitcher Jaelynn Duke and the defense behind her.
“It’s a great job all the way around,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “It got a little frustrating and the little things got to us. We refocused, got it together and did our job in the field.”
Heading into the top of the seventh things were looking up for Huntsville as they held on to a 4-0 lead needing just three outs, but Kingwood Park had a different idea.
The Lady Panthers would rattle off back-to-back singles to give them a momentum push in the final frame. An in-field fly would mark the first out of the inning, but an error by Kali Klawinsky allowed a runner to score and move the other runner up to third.
Duke would then attack the next batter in Adriana Gonzalez as she popped out to right fielder Rylie Hammond.
Hammond would launch the ball to catcher Katie VonRosenberg, who placed the tag on a runner to get the final out ending the game on a double play.
As far as the rest of the game, Duke did the most in the circle as she struck out five Lady Panthers and allowed two hits outside of the final frame.
“I think Jaelynn has been battle-tested,” Bryan said. “I think she is doing a great job of taking leadership with this team. She’s going through making sure we know she’s got it and always wants to be in the circle to take the pressure.”
Huntsville’s offense wasted no time getting things going as lead off batter Anna Rosenlund drew a five-pitch walk, forcing a base runner for Kingwood Park’s Erika Savage.
Savage would then get Aariss McHale on strikes to bring up Duke.
Duke would blast the second pitch she saw back up the middle for an RBI triple to break the game open in the first.
After that, the Lady Hornet offense would go stale against Savage. She would finish the game with seven strikeouts against Huntsville. In the first game, she came in for two innings where she struck out all six batters she faced.
“I think Jaelynn did a good job of giving us that comfort in that situation,” Bryan said. “Seeing her come up with the triple and giving us that cushion. It helps us on offense, but it also helps us defensively having that one run.”
The offense would pick back up, though. Huntsville would tack on an additional run in the third before adding two more in the bottom of the fifth to secure the win.
Duke finished the game with two hits and was the lone Lady Hornet with a multi-hit game. Rosenlund, McHale, Chloe Sanders, Rylie Hammond and Nolle Sandmann would add a hit with McHale driving in the other runner Duke did not.
But unlike some years with this Huntsville team, the long ball isn’t always an option as they have become a small ball team.
“Effort at the plate and running things out and just making contact,” Bryan said. “It wasn’t always great contact but we did our job at the plate. We moved runners when we needed to and got timely hits.”
With the win, Huntsville moves to 6-1 in district play and after a Porter win, they are tied for first place.
Huntsville will now have to stay focused as they hit the road for two games. The Lady Hornets will travel to Nacogdoches for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch on Friday in Nacogdoches. Huntsville defeated them 10-2 earlier this season.
“I think it lit a fire,” Bryan said. “I think they got one taken from them they didn’t expect to, and it’s a good thing to humble us. It’s a good thing to focus on and do the little things right. I think it lit a fire under them that I like to see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.