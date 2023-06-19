HUNTSVILLE — Over the past weekend, more positive awards rolled in for Huntsville’s softball program.
The Lady Hornets' squad saw an additional four honors head their way from the state level.
Junior pitcher Jaelynn Duke tabbed an invite to the Texas Girls’ Coaching Association (TGCA) 5A all-star game for the third straight year.
Duke was the ace for Huntsville in the circle, where she pitched a majority of the innings for Huntsville. She logged 168 innings pitched throughout the season and was the co-district 16, 5A MVP.
In the circle, she faced 725 batters in those innings and kept her ERA at 2.42 throughout the 30 games she pitched in. Of the opposing batters, she struck out 202, acquiring her 400th career strikeout as a Lady Hornet - she now sits 20 away from 500.
Duke kept the free bases to a minimum as she gave up 35 walks and hit another 17 more in her outings. While Duke was dominant in the circle, she saw time as the Lady Hornets' shortstop too. Duke would see about 68 innings at shortstop as she showed how versatile of a softball player she was.
In 109 defensive chances, Duke made four errors, was a part of three double plays and had 37 putouts - her three double plays finished tied for second on the team.
Duke also batted in the clean-up spot where she excelled. She led the offense in nearly every stat and through 40 games and batted for a .550 average. At the plate, she had 71 hits - 32 of them were for extra bases. She drove in 46 runs while scoring 40 runs of her own.
Duke struck out eight times all season for Huntsville - the lowest on the roster with over 100 at-bats.
Now, Duke will have the chance to showcase her abilities at the state level at the all-state game on July 12th in Arlington.
Other honors the Lady Hornets picked up this weekend were academic honors by the TGCA. Huntsville saw three of its seniors grab the honor with Kye’ana Washington, Valarie Cobb and Noelle Sandmann earning those honors.
Washington, Cobb and Sandmann all maintained a 94% GPA or higher throughout all four years of their academic and athletic careers to receive this honor.
The Lady Hornets' season ended in the regional quarterfinals this season as they make it back to the third round of the postseason. The Lady Hornets lost to district rival Dayton in the playoffs.
