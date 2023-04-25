Huntsville nabbed the lead late in the game in a 5-3 victory over Porter on Monday.
The game was tied at three with Huntsville batting in the bottom of the sixth when Jaelynn Duke hit a solo homer.
Huntsville captured the lead in the second inning when Chloe Sanders's sac fly scored one run for the Lady Hornets.
The Lady Hornets scored three runs in the second inning. Hope Grant, Sanders and Noelle Sandmann each drove in runs during the inning.
Duke led the Huntsville to victory on the rubber. The righty lasted seven innings, allowing ten hits and three runs while striking out nine and walking zero.
Huntsville launched one home run on the day. Duke had a dinger in the sixth inning.
Huntsville collected ten hits on the day. Sandmann, Katie Vonrosenberg, Kali Klawinsky, and Grant each had multiple hits for the Lady Hornets. Grant, Klawinsky, Vonrosenberg, and Sandmann each collected two hits to lead the Lady Hornets. Huntsville didn't commit a single error in the field. Vonrosenberg had ten chances in the field, the most on the team.
The Lady Hornets will now face a familiar opponent in the class 5A playoffs. Huntsville will square off against Mt. Pleasant in the bi-district round. It will be a best of three series with a double header set for 5 p.m. Friday with all three games being played in Waxahachie High School.
