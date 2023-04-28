HUNTSVILLE — After back-to-back run rules Huntsville softball run-ruled Mt. Pleasant to clinch the bi-district championship.
The Lady Hornets won game one 14-4 and the second game 10-0 to earn the title.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 10:48 pm
