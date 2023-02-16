CORSICANA — After a 12-year deficit, Huntsville girls’ basketball has returned to the UIL regional finals.
The Lady Hornets powered their way to a 55-50 win over Princeton as they won the battle in the paint. The win wouldn’t come easy though, as Princeton was able to force it to a one-score game late in the game.
“There are lots of emotions,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. “After two years of not getting here and being so close, this year we battled tested the girls and it’s really showing up in the playoffs. This team could have easily broken down because we are so young but those girls stayed the course. They practice hard every day and I’m blessed to have them.”
“It means a lot to me,” Huntsville senior Ja’Navia Gage said. “We’ve been working for this every day, even on days we don’t want to. It means a lot.”
Going into the final quarter, Huntsville held a six-point lead. The Lady Hornets had gone cold from the field as the Lady Panthers continued to close the gap. But Huntsville never gave up and was prepared to battle to the end.
Huntsville would be outscored by Princeton by three in the final frame as the Lady Panthers had a chance to take a lead but never capitalized.
“I think these girls wanted it,” Bennett said. “We talk every day about no matter what happens to stay locked into what we do every day. There were some mishaps on defense, but the girls could stick it, get the ball to Mahalia, and push it up the court.”
Senior Ja’Navia Gage has taken on as the heart of the team and after a not-so-great performance in the bi-district, she turned it around. Gage finished the game with a double-double of 23 points and 18 rebounds, 10 of them on the offensive side.
“Last game I didn’t play as well,” Gage said. “I told my coaches this game I would pick it up and I’ll make sure we take home the dub.”
The biggest difference in this game was the Lady Hornets’ ability to rebound. Huntsville hauled in 36 total boards in the win that helped lead to second-chance points as well as eliminating Princeton possessions.
“For them to be able to come out tonight and throw down the boards the way they did, I was super impressed,” Bennett said. “I told them after the bi-district match it didn’t matter as much because we’ve been there before but when we get to the area we have to have everybody locked in.”
Huntsville also saw a heavy guard presence from junior Mahalia Twine in the beginning as she was directing traffic early on. Twine had eight first-quarter points and was strong the rest of the way.
Twine would finish the game with 12 points, four assists and a steal in the game.
The Lady Hornets’ defense was a major factor in closing the game late to secure the win.
“There were lots of jitters coming out from myself and the team,” Bennett said. “I thought the girls took care of the basketball and our defensive adjustments on our end were great and we were able to pull out the win.”
Now, Huntsville has to turn its attention to the regional finals round where they will match up with either an undefeated Mt Pleasant or Crandall in the third round.
But first, it is making sure the girls get rested and back up to playing speed for the next round.
“Tomorrow we have to get in the lab and get them rested,” Bennett said. “We have to start looking forward. We have to get some of our opponents’ sets on the floor so we know what to do defensively.”
The UIL regional finals round will take place either Feb. 20 or 21, but there is no location, time or date placed yet.
“We have to keep our positive energy and trust in the process,” Gage said.
