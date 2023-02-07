HUNTSVILLE — After clinching the UIL district 16, 5A championships for the fifth year in a row last Friday, Huntsville girls basketball returned home for one final game.
The Lady Hornets would blow past Porter in their home closer, 55-25, as they now take the opportunity to play post-season basketball.
“It means we have something good going here in Huntsville,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. “Having coach Coleman on my staff and coach Breanna Laurent on my staff, having them at the high school and junior high, it just shows that we are breeding talent here in Huntsville.”
This season, senior Ja’Navia Gage was asked to do something different. She had to add the guard role and a post presence for the Lady Hornets. She was able to succeed in that new role.
Gage tonight added 12 points and six rebounds to help lift the Lady Hornets to the win and has fit into the role nicely.
“It was rocky at first but after I settled in it became easy for me,” Gage said.
Part of what allowed that move was the addition of junior Chelsea Butler who can play under the basket for the Lady Hornets.
At about the halfway point of the season, the two were able to figure each other out and learn how they can benefit off each other and that was proven tonight.
As a unit, Gage and Butler had 14 rebounds and 14 points.
“I love it,” Gage said. “Knowing that I can feed her the ball and she can feed me the ball is excellent.”
“For 17 games it was tough,” Bennett said. “We are learning our identity and our guards have never played with two bigs, and vice versa. They have never played a full season together. Not very many teams have the opportunities to play two bigs that can play pivotal roles in size. We’ve been blessed.”
Now, Huntsville has to keep its foot on the gas pedal. In their Tuesday night win over Porter, they did so for much of the game but it would slip at times. The Lady Spartans would not score over double-digit points in either frame, but early in the second opened a bit of a run against Huntsville.
The Lady Hornets responded promptly, though, with a 6-0 run that put them up by 14 with 1:24 left until the half. Huntsville would see junior Mahalia Twine add 13 points and seven assists in the game as they will have to click on all cylinders from here on out.
“First of all, I want our defense to stand up,” Bennett said. “I thought tonight we let a couple of opportunities through our hands and we were standing around too much. I really want us to pick up the tempo and not to take anybody lightly.”
As the regular season now comes to a close, the Lady Hornets will have to flip the switch into playoff mode as they start next week. The switch being as simple as making free throws and finishing out plays.
The Lady Hornets have struggled from the charity stripe for a majority of the season and against Porter was no different. Huntsville would go 10-24, tonight leaving plenty of points off the board.
“We have to get in here tomorrow and shoot some free throws,” Bennett said. “I just think down the stretch we are going to need them. We have to lock in on our defense and do what we can to play Lady Hornets basketball.”
As the post season becomes win-or-go-home, the Lady Hornets know what is on the line and what they must bring to the court in order to achieve their goals.
“My teammates know that the assignment is not done,” Gage said. “We want to make it to state and win state. If everybody understands their assignments and works hard everyday, we should make it.”
The UIL bi-district round will open on Monday Feb. 13 and will continue on Feb. 14, game information is still TBD.
