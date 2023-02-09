HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a season with a heartbreak ending in the area round against Royse City, Huntsville softball returns with a new edge.
The Lady Hornets return a majority of their last season's team as they graduated two big pieces of their team, but they have the parts returning to fill those shoes.
“I think leadership is a big thing,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “I have pretty much the whole squad returning and it’s nice to see them step up. It’s nice to see the kids step up and take the leadership seriously. They are growing up on me.”
Junior pitcher and shortstop Jaelynn Duke and senior pitcher and first baseman Hope Grant are just two of the pieces that will help bring success to the team.
Duke is a triple threat for this team as she is able to be the team's ace, shortstop and a force in the batter's box. In her sophomore campaign, she would play in all 36 games for the Lady Hornets.
At the plate, Duke would hit for a .482 average, which was second on the team, and had 53 hits. Duke would hit in the cleanup spot for the majority of the year where she would bring home 35 batters.
“She is a great asset and we have one both as a pitcher and a player,” Bryan said. “She understands the game really well. I think seeing her grow up and fill the role she wanted to fill as a freshman, it’s speaking well for her.”
The only batter to hit for a better average was now sophomore Anna Rosenlund, who plays at short when Duke is in the circle. Rosenlund was the district 16 newcomer of the year last season for her efforts.
While Rosenlund and Duke are two brought spots for this offense, the Lady Hornets will also see bright spots from Grant who had a team-leading 11 doubles last season.
However, this team might not have the power to hit the ball out of the park as they have in past years, but they have the ability to find gaps and play small ball in an effort to get runs home to win games.
“It’s different,” Bryan said. “I’ve had a team that can completely mash a ball and this team is kind of hit-and-miss. We can be a power team, a scrappy team and sometimes a quick team.”
This year will also look a tad different in the circle for Huntsville. The Lady Hornets will not be held to their typical two-pitcher rotation, as they will have a third. Duke last season appeared in 30 games in the circle.
Duke’s efforts saw an ERA of 2.79 and a record of 18-6, but relief pitching hasn’t been there in the past. Grant was the Lady Hornets' other pitcher last season and had a 3.41 ERA with a 5-6 record. But while they have those two to stick it out in the circle, they will add one more this season.
Junior Emily Zunker provides a third arm that Huntsville has missed out on the last few years. Having the extra arm gives Bryan more leeway in games where the starter might not have a specific pitch.
“It means you can breathe,” Bryan said. “It gives you that breathing room of a staff mentality. If one is really good with a curveball one day and one isn’t, you can always go back to it. You can pitch to your pitcher’s strengths and it’s nice to have that mentality.”
The defense behind the pitcher will bring questions as well. Huntsville graduated its center fielder and second basemen, which have big shoes to fill. Losing the hole at second base brings major questions though.
Rosenlund would shift from shortstop to second base when Duke would take the field at short, but now that would leave a hole at first base. Bryan has tested some things out during the Lady Hornets' four scrimmages to start the year.
Senior Noelle Sandmann has seen several opportunities to play centerfield and junior Kali Klawinsky has seen time as a second baseman and first baseman, but Huntsville will have one more opportunity to discover the defensive alignment before opening day.
But this senior class holds a special spot in Bryan’s heart as they lost their freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love my babies,” Bryan said. “These are some of my kids that got their freshman year spoiled by COVID. It’s great to see them come around and get their final chance to leave their mark.”
This season will also see new opponents for the Lady Hornets. After the UIL district realignment kicked off the year, Huntsville will bring in Kingwood Park, Porter and Dayton into the previous members of Lufkin and Nacogdoches.
“This new district will create new challenges for us,” Bryan said. “We are going to see some stiff competition and strong pitching. I tried to load up our preseason with good pitching so we are ready for that.”
Huntsville is scheduled to open its season at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, with a road game against Shepherd. The Lady Hornets are set to play their first home game on Feb. 28 against Barbers Hill.
