HUNTSVILLE - After falling behind in the first half, the Huntsville girls’ soccer team could not come back to beat Nacogdoches.
The Lady Hornets would lose the district game, 1-0. They fall to 4-10-2 on the year and 0-3 in district play.
“I felt like we were moving in the right direction,” head coach Michael Van Wagner said. “I just think that we need to control the ball more, settle it, get it to our feet and pass it around. We need to find a way to put the ball into the net.”
All game the Lady Hornets struggled to get the ball onto the opponent's side of the field. They had pressure on them for much of the game and were not able to get many shots against Nacogdoches.
“Making sure that our touches are a little bit better than they were today,” Van Wagner said. “It’s unfortunate they held one back that was deep. They were able to send the ball up whenever our ball came into the attacking zone. It was just unfortunate.”
Goalie Addison Wood was a bright spot for the team with her strong performance.
Wood was relentless, blocking shot after shot to prevent Nacogdoches from building their lead.
“Addison’s awesome,” Van Wagner said. “She's a good team leader, she steps up when we need her and she had a heck of a performance. You saw all the saves. There’s no doubt that she played really hard for us today and she stepped up big.”
The Lady Hornets will take the field at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Prichitt field against Dayton.
