HUNTSVILLE — Competing in its 10th game this season, Huntsville volleyball finally opened its home slate with a midweek matchup against Leon.
The Lady Cougars (9-0) gained the sweep over the Lady Hornets 14-25, 9-25 and 13-25 to remain perfect on the season.
“They have a chip on their shoulder, they played two sets well at the state tournament and they let it slip away,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “They walked into the gym with all the confidence in the world. We came out excited and didn’t battle them point for point.”
Leon came into the match riding a nine-game winning streak after dropping a five-set match in the state semifinals where they were defeated by Lindsay to go to the championship match, that vengeance showed.
The Lady Cougars came in ready to go and never trailed by more than five points throughout the entire match. In the first set, Huntsville (6-5) went point for point with them until Leon rattle off an 11-4 run that ended the first set, from there the Lady Hornets never found the energy to keep up.
As Leon sucked the energy out in the first set, Huntsville didn’t help themselves either. The Lady Hornets struggled all match to return the ball to the other side as they stacked up errors that allowed some of the big runs.
That is something Huntsville will have to write as the young season trucks on as Hassell continues to try and find the right rotation for this team that has to replace some big shoes.
“Even though we had a tough night tonight, this is still one of the better teams we’ve had,” Hassell said. “We have some experience but we have to learn how to click on all cylinders at all times. When somebody is having a bad day, somebody has to step up and take their place. We fed off each other's energy and tonight the whole team was down. We have to step up and lift people up.”
One of the roles that had to be filled was the outside hitter and middle blocker role. Senior Chelsea Butler has moved into the role and against Leon, she showed why. Butler added eight kills and was the team leader. This season she leads the team with 81 kills.
Defensively, Huntsville relied on two junior middles to try and save some points. Mya Jones and Mylie Theisen added two blocks apiece in the game, but that was about the most defense that Huntsville had.
The Lady Hornets will have several opportunities to correct its mistakes. Huntsville will host a 16-team tournament starting on Thursday that will let them play several games against stronger opponents.
“There are a lot of really good teams coming to our tournament. We played in a big tournament last weekend and we fought, it just kind of depends on what our energy is. We have to learn to keep it up. There is a lot of talent, there are just some key players that haven’t had a whole lot of playing time in the past and now we need them to step it up. Once they figure it out, we will be just fine.”
Huntsville will open up its tournament play at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Huntsville will follow that up with two more matches that are slated to start at 5 p.m. and 7 p..m. The teams are still TBD.
Getting out of tournament play, Huntsville will travel to face Fort Bend Austin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22.
