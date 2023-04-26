NEW WAVERLY — After starting district play with a four-game losing streak, New Waverly softball rattled off 10 straight games to finish the season in third place in district 23, 3A standings.
With the streak, New Waverly turned around its season behind its youthful roster that saw limited softball experience at the beginning.
The Lady Dogs were also led by a new head coach Jackie Dixon who took over this year.
“It’s pretty special in this first year here with these young kids,” Dixon said. “To win those district games in a row, everybody had to step up and play. It’s special and I am extremely proud of their effort and hard work.”
Now, the Lady Dogs have earned a spot in the postseason and face a Danbury team that placed second in their district with a 9-3 record in their district play.
And the Lady Dogs will bring in sophomore left-handed pitcher Mallie West.
In her last 10 outings, West has allowed nine runs and has struck out 125 opposing batters, but now it comes down to a three-game series to move on.
“I’m excited for this Friday and I’m looking forward to playing at Danbury,” West said. “We’ve put in good work at practice and did what we need to. We worked on what we needed to. I’m excited.”
West has been lights out for the Lady Dogs team on all three fronts. She has pitched all but 16 outs this season and faced 315 of 367 opposing batters in games.
Throughout those games, she has collected 172 strikeouts, including a perfect game where she struck out 20 batters and rattled off 18 straight to finish the game. West has seen 31 total hits this season and allowed 23 runs, only 10 earned.
But with a tougher team in Danbury up, West is going to have to battle an offense that has five batters with 20-plus hits and has scored 247 runs this year.
“I’m just trying to do the same thing in the circle,” West said. “I’m hoping it goes the same way there. Danbury is a better team, so I’m just hoping I can keep it up.”
The Lady Panthers are led by Frankie Vrazel on the offensive front as she is hitting for a .50 average with 38 hits and 38 runs. She is also a threat on the base paths with 20 stolen bases.
But New Waverly has been battle tested from the start and has the chance to prove they belong in the postseason and can make noise.
“I think it's just experience,” Lilly Colley said. “Before the season started, we weren’t able to practice with a full team. Having played multiple games and multiple practices has built them into the players they have become.”
Over the last 10 games, New Waverly has found its bats. The Lady Dogs have scored 99 runs and secured five run rules in those games.
West has been key on the offensive front as well. In the final home game of the season, she capped off the 15-0 win with a grand slam to left-center. In 14 games, she is slashing a .543 average with 19 hits and four home runs.
She is joined by Gracie Horton, Colley, Kyndall Bingham, Kaelynn Stewart and Ashlynn Gentry with over 10 hits. Colley brings an average of .324 in with nine RBIs.
Stewart and Horton both slash over .300 and combined for 22 RBIs this season and can be a pivotal point for this Lady Dog squad to advance back to the area round.
“I’m not looking to hit a grand slam but I’m hoping to get some good hits,” West said. “Good contact and RBIs, the good stuff.”
Danbury will likely turn to Jenna Penn in the circle.
Penn has 22 appearances this season and holds a 7-3 record. She has posted 89 innings pitched and has struck out 57 batters and allowed 88 hits to opposing teams.
But this will be a step up from what the Lady Dogs saw in district play.
“Offense is a mental game,” Colley said. “Hitting off the machine has really prepared us for all these games.”
All that is left to do now is play. New Waverly and Danbury will open their series on Friday with a 6 p.m. first pitch in Splendora. The Lady Dogs and Lady Panthers will wrap up their series on Saturday at Splendora with a game at noon.
They will play an if necessary game three after the noon game if the series is tied after the first two games.
