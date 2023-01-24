NEW WAVERLY — After opening the game up on an 8-0 run, New Waverly girls’ basketball never looked back.
The Lady Dogs would get a 71-10 win over Trinity on Tuesday night.
“I’m happy for the win,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “There’s always something you can work on. We still need to work on our free throws and our boxing out. We still have to do those little things. Everybody played some minutes tonight and we were able to get our starters a break.”
New Waverly’s fast start would be led by senior Bre Sykes, who finished with 34 points.
Sykes would start the match with 13 of the 18 Lady Dogs’ first-quarter points. With an 18-1 quarter, the Lady Dogs would keep their foot on the gas taking a 37-3 lead into the half.
“She’s been our go-to pretty much the whole season,” Gilliam said. “Tonight is probably the only night she came out of the game. She’s been our leader this year. She can get to the basket and she can shoot the ball. We rely on her all-year long.”
While Sykes has been a mainstay for New Waverly all season, the Lady Dogs also saw sophomore Mallie West step up as she added 18 points from the bench.
All but three Lady Dogs put points on the board with Dee Goodmon adding another eight.
With the Lady Dogs regular season is starting to wrap up, they are starting to see teams for a second time. That was the case tonight.
New Waverly has been able to watch their film and see where things went wrong in previous games, something that they have already seen the effects of.
During the first time through the district, the Lady Dogs dropped a road match to Crockett. That changed last Friday as they got a win. Now, New Waverly has the chance to do that again as they can avenge a loss to Anderson-Shiro from earlier this year.
“I use it as an advantage to watch the film and see some of the mistakes that we made,” Gilliam said. “That’s been helping us out a lot, especially the last game against Crockett. We fixed some things. I think by seeing a team twice it is to our advantage.”
New Waverly is set to tip off at 6 p.m. on Friday in New Waverly against Anderson-Shiro.
