NEW WAVERLY - After a slower start than they would like, the New Waverly girls’ basketball team got a convincing win over Onalaska Friday night. The final score was 64-18.
At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs were up 9-2. Although they were winning, head coach Donna Gilliam would like to see her team start out games faster.
“I feel like we didn’t start out as fast as we should have,” Gilliam said. “I told them at halftime we can’t continue to do this. That was our goal to start out fast but we still started out a little slow. But I feel like we picked it up quicker than we did the last game, so we’re getting there.”
The slow start did not hurt the Lady Bulldogs as they would come alive in the second quarter, scoring 18 points. They would go into halftime with a 27-7.
One of the key factors that led to the Lady Dogs win was their effort with rebounds. New Waverly dominated offensive and defensive rebounds against Onalaska. This allowed for many second-chance opportunities for the Lady Dogs, and very few for Onalaska.
“That's one of the things we worked on in practice,” Gilliam said. “The game on Tuesday night we didn't rebound as well as we should have so that's what we did. We focused on rebounding and free throws. We gave ourselves second-chance points on offense and good defensive rebounds. That's what we have been working on since Tuesday.”
On top of the impressive rebounding, New Waverly had two players score over 20 points in the win. Senior guard Bre Sykes had 21 points and four assists, while Mallie West had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
”They’re important,” Gilliam said. “I definitely have to have both of them on the court. Or one or the other on the court at all times because either can run the offense, and they can play multiple positions. They shoot the ball well. Both of them do a fantastic job at running the offense.”
The Lady Bulldogs are set to play their next game at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Tarkington.
