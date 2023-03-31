NEW WAVERLY — Coming off a season that saw a bi-district appearance, New Waverly girls’ basketball was honored for its efforts on the court.
The Lady Dogs saw one superlative and seven other awards for their 11-win district season.
Senior Brianna Sykes picked up the lone superlative award, Sykes was named the district 23, 3A Offensive Player of the Year after leading New Waverly offensively.
Sophomore Mallie West and junior Keziah Eldridge each picked up first-team all-district honors for their roles in the season.
Elizabeth Holtey and Dee Goodmon took second-team honors for their work for head coach Donna Gilliams.
Anieyah Bryan, Miquela Jackson and Allissa Goffney each received honorable mention awards for their play.
The Lady Dogs also picked up five members to the all-district academic team with Sykes, West, Hotley, Goodmon and Bryan grabbing the honors for the work in the classroom.
New Waverly’s season came to a close in the bi-district round of the 3A where they lost to Boling 56-49 ending the Lady Dogs season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.