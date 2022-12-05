NEW WAVERLY — Volleyball in New Waverly caught the attention of district 23, 3A earning two awards and a handful of district nominations.
New Waverly’s two senior setters Amara Cook and Maggie Shaw both were honored by the district. Cook and Shaw were awarded co-setters of the year by the district bringing home the major award. Cook would lead the two with 302 assists, while Shaw was nearly behind with 261.
The Lady Dogs would also see two members selected to the first team all-district. Senior Brianna Sykes and junior Lauren Klawinsky, both earned first-team nods. Sykes, the Lady Dogs libero, had 520 digs this season and was a key player for New Waverly’s defense. Klawinsky led the team with 201 kills and 37 blocks.
New Waverly’s second team members would include Reagan Cox and Elizabeth Holtey.
Cox was the Lady Dogs secondary hitter and finished with 107 kills. Her serving was also a key part with a team-leading 47 aces. Not only was she helpful offensively, but she was also second on the team with 313 digs.
Holey added another 78 kills with 33 blocks to go along with her numbers.
The Lady Dogs would place all 13 members of their varsity team on the all-district academic award for their efforts in the classroom during the season.
New Waverlys Lilly Colley and Maryn Cook also earned honorable mention nods.
