NEW WAVERLY - In a game that needed to go to overtime, the New Waverly girls’ basketball team pulled out a 57-53 win against Crockett Friday night.
The win extends the Lady Bulldogs’ win streak to five games.
“It was a hard-fought battle,” head coach Donna Gilliam said. “We missed a couple of free throws and went into overtime. I just told the girls we have to refocus, forget about that and we got to keep playing.”
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. They would hold onto a five-point lead going into halftime.
It would be the second half when Crockett would close the gap on the Lady Dogs. Heading into the fourth quarter, New Waverly would hold onto a one-point lead.
By the end of the fourth, it would be tied up at 48 points apiece.
Once overtime came, the Lady Bulldogs made enough plays to pull out the win.
“They stepped up,” Gilliam said. “We got into some foul trouble early, but these girls never quit. We’re going to find a way.”
Bre Sykes led the team with 25 points. Sykes also added five rebounds, five steals and three assists in the win.
Even with the game going longer than usual, the Lady Bulldogs were able to play with intensity from start to finish.
“We run a lot,” Gilliam said. “We condition a lot. So we’re built for these games. That’s what we’re built on. Most of the players don’t come out of the game so we’re used to it.”
The biggest challenge New Waverly faced in this game was the size advantage Crockett had. Many players on Crockett were much taller when compared to the Lady Dogs.
“Way bigger,” Gilliam said. “We worked on fronting them and blocking out. Mainly putting a body on them and trying to block them out. Pushing the ball and getting them tired and getting them in foul trouble. We knew we had the advantage on the guard side so that's what we played off of.”
The Lady Bulldogs are set to play their next home game at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 against Trinity.
