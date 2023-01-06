NEW WAVERLY - Despite a slow start for New Waverly girls’ basketball, the Lady Bulldogs were able to turn it around and grab a district win against Coldspring.
The Lady Dogs’ beat the Trojans Friday night 55-38. With the win, New Waverly improve to 7-4 on the season.
While the Lady Dogs scored 55 points, their slow start saw them with just six points after eight minutes.
“We have been starting out really slow,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “That's what we have been doing lately and I keep telling them that we can't afford to do that. That will come back and bite you.”
Scoring would not be an issue for the Lady Bulldogs for the rest of the game. Once they took the lead in the first quarter, they would never give it up.
“We went in at halftime and adjusted some things and came out and executed,” Gilliam said.
This was the first home game for the Lady Dogs since coming back from Christmas break. Gilliam believes that the break had an effect on her team.
“I think the layoff from Christmas break and just getting back into game speed,” Gilliam said.
A huge part of the team's success was the performance of Bre Sykes. She would lead the team in scoring en route to the win.
“She's very important,” Gilliam said. “She's been our leading scorer all year long. We depend on her a lot.”
Although her team got the win, Gilliam still sees room for her team to improve in the coming games.
“We’ve got to start out fast and put teams away,” Gilliam said. That way we don’t have to struggle and come back.”
One key thing that Gilliam wants to take away from this game is the team's defense.
“We’ve got a couple of offensive weapons,” Gilliam said. “But we’ve got to do a better job of stopping the ball and rebounding.”
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Shepherd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.