HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a weekend series loss to rival Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston needed a push with three conference series left to play.
The Bearkats did that against the University of Louisiana Monroe Tuesday night as they saw a nine-run second inning lift them to a 9-0 win over the Warhawks in a midweek matchup.
“We challenged our offense to be aggressive and make quick adjustments,” Sam Houston head coach Garrett Valis said. “When we have these midweeks, you don’t have time to make adjustments like a series and it’s similar to what happens in a conference tournament. I’m happy with the way we attacked and took advantage of the big inning. We even had a lot of loud outs.”
For the first time since April 7, junior pitcher Mika Vento was used in the circle. With the first batter she faced, the Warhawks would get a hit, but that wouldn’t last.
Catcher Hannah Scheaffer would throw the runner out and Vento would then pick up a strikeout and a flyout to end the inning. From there, she settled in and got through the next three innings with ease.
Vento saw 21 batters through her 4 2/3rds innings, but with the two outs in the fifth, ULM struck. The Warhawks would force Vento out of the game and scored two runs to eliminate the run rule and save the game.
“Mika has really great movement and sometimes that can be hard to control for her,” Valis said. “She was able to use her drop ball today and all it does is build up her confidence. It also builds confidence for her teammates and us as a coaching staff. She’s going to be able to give us some quality innings. She’s been very productive in her time here and I’m excited she was able to get out there.”
Valis then turned to Emma Guindon who has been a go to all year. She would close out the game where she allowed one hit and gave up one run that was charged to Vento as she was inherited.
But with another conference series coming up, Guindon continues to give this coaching staff a boost of confidence as the Kats sit in the middle of the pack.
“Emma is one of those kids that pounds the zone and throws strikes,” Valis said. “We’ve been working on being able to work the edges a little bit more to miss bats more. When she struggles a little bit, it’s because she leaves them over the plate. I think she did a good job of that. It was definitely a productive outing for the big weekend we have next.”
While the pitching kept ULM at bay, Sam Houston’s offense allowed them time to work. After going three up and three down in the first, Sam Houston saw a lead-off double by Jordan Peno.
Peno’s double kicked off five straight hits for Sam Houston and a boost they needed to keep the confidence up and the runs pouring in.
Then the offense continued to pour on runs as they scored five more from that point.
However, the runs stopped after that. The Bearkats failed to score on the other five innings that they went to the plate but continued to make contact and get base runners on.
“It’s got to be a reminder for us that no matter what the circumstances are, we can be a productive team offensively,” Valis said. “We’ve got some people out but we have some people step up. At the end of the day, we can’t be an excuse team. We have to use what we have and take advantage of opportunities. For us, it’s getting people on base and that’s how you create big innings. We were able to do that tonight and it needs to be a confidence boost for us.”
As the season gets ready for the stretch run, Sam Houston has to use this as a boost for the rest of the way. The Bearkats will travel to Stephenville for a weekend series against Tarleton where seeding can play a big factor.
The Texans come into the weekend with an 8-7 conference record and the Bearkats bring a 7-8 record.
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday with the double-header following behind it. The series will wrap up on Saturday at noon.
