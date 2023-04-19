Trinity, TX (77320)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.