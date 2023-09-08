HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston and Rice left it all on the field in a 2-2 tie on Thursday evening at Pritchett Field.
With the match tied at 1, the Bearkats (1-3-2) had a huge momentum boost when goalkeeper Savannah Hall denied Catarina Albuquerque on a penalty kick with a clutch save on a shot to the left side of the net. The spectacular play energized Sam Houston, and it didn’t take long for the Kats to capitalize on the play.
A minute later, Solae Young got an assist from Lennon Porter and punched the ball into the bottom left of the net to put Sam Houston up 2-1 in the 69th minute.
The Owls (2-4-1) were able to tie the game in the 85th minute and neither team was able to break through offensively down the stretch.
Kennedy Baquero got the Bearkats on the board quickly in the first half.
She made a nice move on a defender and planted the ball into the top right corner of the goal off an assist by Kinsey Hill in the eighth minute.
Rice was able to tie it once again with a goal 18 minutes later.
Sam Houston will hit the road Sunday to face Incarnate Word in San Antonio at 2 p.m.
