Sam Houston football brought over 20 high school and college transfers during the early signing period on Dec. 21.
The Bearkats saw nine transfers and 14 high school students sign their National Letters of Intent.
Head coach K.C. Keeler picked up six offensive linemen, six defensive backs, four wide receivers, two running backs, two defensive linemen, one tight end, one linebacker and one edge rusher.
TRANSFERS
William McCollum, offensive line from Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Dakerric Hobbs, defensive back from Kilgore Junior College
Nate White, edge rusher from Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Graceson Jackson-Smith, offensive line from Tyler Junior College
Malik Phillips, wide receiver from New Mexico Military Institute
Quintavius Workman, wide receiver from East LA College
Que'vez Humphreys, wide receiver from Butler Community College
Akeem “Meatball” Smith, defensive line from Georgia State
John Gentry, running back from Utah State
HIGH SCHOOL
Easton Fulton, offensive line from Rosebud-Lott High School
Landan "Coco" Brown , running back from Denton High School
Zach Session, offensive line from Morton Ranch High School
Lonnie Adkism, wide receiver from Roy Miller High School
Dax Horany, defensive back from Argyle High School
Jamarie Wiggins, defensive back from Connally High School
Kolt Dieterich, offensive line from Riesel High School
Bryce Gilchrist , tight end from Frisco Heritage High School
Chantson Prox, defensive back from Canton High School
Kaden Kelly, defensive back from Denton Ryan High School
D'Marea Weaver, defensive back from Nacogdoches High School
Jayden Gaines, defensive line from Westside High School
Will Hutchens, offensive line from Lindale High School
Forest Gatlin, linebacker from Mesquite High School
*This story will be updated periodically*
