Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler talks after the Battle of the Piney Woods game.

Sam Houston football brought over 20 high school and college transfers during the early signing period on Dec. 21.

The Bearkats saw nine transfers and 14 high school students sign their National Letters of Intent.

Head coach K.C. Keeler picked up six offensive linemen, six defensive backs, four wide receivers, two running backs, two defensive linemen, one tight end, one linebacker and one edge rusher.

TRANSFERS

William McCollum, offensive line from Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Dakerric Hobbs, defensive back from Kilgore Junior College

Nate White, edge rusher from Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Graceson Jackson-Smith, offensive line from Tyler Junior College

Malik Phillips, wide receiver from New Mexico Military Institute

Quintavius Workman, wide receiver from East LA College

Que'vez Humphreys, wide receiver from Butler Community College

Akeem “Meatball” Smith, defensive line from Georgia State

John Gentry, running back from Utah State

HIGH SCHOOL

Easton Fulton, offensive line from Rosebud-Lott High School

Landan "Coco" Brown , running back from Denton High School

Zach Session, offensive line from Morton Ranch High School

Lonnie Adkism, wide receiver from Roy Miller High School

Dax Horany, defensive back from Argyle High School

Jamarie Wiggins, defensive back from Connally High School

Kolt Dieterich, offensive line from Riesel High School

Bryce Gilchrist , tight end from Frisco Heritage High School

Chantson Prox, defensive back from Canton High School

Kaden Kelly, defensive back from Denton Ryan High School

D'Marea Weaver, defensive back from Nacogdoches High School

Jayden Gaines, defensive line from Westside High School

Will Hutchens, offensive line from Lindale High School

Forest Gatlin, linebacker from Mesquite High School

