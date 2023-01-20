STEPHENVILLE — Sam Houston stepped on the gas in the second half and cruised to an 81-66 victory over Tarleton on Thursday at Wisdom Gym.
After falling behind early, the Bearkats came roaring back to take a six-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back to improve to 3-3 in the WAC and 7-9 overall. The victory was also the 100th of head coach Ravon Justice's career.
Sam Houston led by 10 in the second quarter on a pair of free throws by Madelyn Batista, but the Texans were able to close the half with four unanswered points to cut the lead to 32-26. The Kats used a 17-2 run at the beginning of the third to take control of the game up 49-28 thanks to baskets by Kaylee Jefferson, Batista, Sydnee Kemp, Mikayla Woods and Raanee Smith.
The Kats led by as many as 21 points by shooting 42 percent from the field and forcing 30 turnovers they turned into 31 points.
Batista scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed six rebounds. Chyna Allen scored 14 points and Woods finished with 10.
Sam Houston returns home at 2 p.m. Saturday against Utah Valley.
