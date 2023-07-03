HUNTSVILLE — With football season right around the corner, so is the Huntsville Youth Football League’s (HYFL) season.
HYFL will host its annual camp from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8, at Kate Barr Ross Park.
The camp is for members who are previously signed up to play football in the HYFL for the upcoming season and will teach them a base layer of knowledge for the upcoming season.
Players can expect to learn the fundamentals of football from completely inexperienced to even experienced players at this camp. The camp is designed to prepare the kids for the upcoming season for HYFL.
HYFL allows children from the ages of 5-12 to play the game of football before they get to the seventh-grade level and athletes can play football for Mance Park Middle School.
After the completion of the camp, HYFL will continue to practice as they will play a season's worth of football with other programs from the Houston area.
The camp also serves as the final time to register a child for HYFL. Parents can sign up during the camps times on both July 7-8 and will pay the standard $200 fee.
HYFl will start its practices on Monday, July 17, and will play its first game on Saturday, Sept. 9, and then play games from there until early December.
Home games will be played at Kate Barr Ross Park. The program will also host is annual Jamboree on Tuesday, Aug. 29, where parents can get a first look at the teams during an opening day style camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.