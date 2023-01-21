HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville wrestling hosted its annual senior night in the Paul Bohan Gym, where five members walked with their families to honor their efforts for the team.
The Hornets would face off against Lamar Consolidated in the event where both teams would garner wins against the Mustangs as the Hornets had eight pin falls on the Mustangs.
“I’m happy, sometimes on senior night we lay an egg but this team is a little bit different,” Huntsville wrestling coach Tim Cook said. “This team is a little bit hungrier, a little bit grittier than in the past and they didn’t want to lose for these seniors. They came out and they showed their heart tonight.”
Huntsville was represented by five seniors in the event with one member not there.
On the girls’ team, Taryn Cahill was the lone female representative. She would wrestle in the 114 weight class against Lamar Consolidated Thai Dam where Cahill would get the pinfall win.
The girls would then win 24-18 over the Mustangs.
For the boys’ side, Huntsville saw six wins by pinfall including seniors Tyler Pomeroy, Mason Black and Lane Taylor getting the pinfall wins to lead the team to victory over Lamar Consolidated.
“For the seniors, it’s what can we do with them going forward,” Cook said. “They have helped put Huntsville wrestling on the map. Not only in the area but when we did a lot of traveling they won a lot of matches for us. People took notice of these guys and seniors.”
While the home match was geared towards seniors, the Hornets had several other wrestlers pick-up wins as well. Isabel Saumell was another member to win by pinfall.
Huntsville also saw their filmer Benji Saumell square off in the ‘main event’ where he picked up the win.
The Hornets have bigger goals coming up this season. All of this prep work is gearing them up for the district tournament. The Hornets will have all of their wrestlers competing in this event with the chance to advance to the regional meet.
And coach Cook wants all of his wrestlers, including his seniors to advance and extend their season.
“I want to see all of our seniors in the finals,” Cook said. “I want them to qualify for regionals and let’s let it roll from there. For the rest of the team, the way we are wrestling now, we are peaking at the right time. I always say you want to be wrestling your best at the end of the year. People are peaking at the right time and I think we will be able to go into the district tournament wrestling our best.”
The district event will be held at Huntsville High School in the Paul Bohan Gym and inside the middle gym starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 1. Before that, the Hornets will make a stop in College Station. They will face off at 9 a.m. Saturday in College Station.
“Our record might not show it, but don’t count us out,” Cook said. “We have wrestled some of the best competition in the state to prepare us for this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.