HUNTSVILLE — Coming off the Lamar Consolidated tournament where Huntsville finished 2-2 on the weekend, the Lady Hornets struggled to finish out sets despite taking leads in all of them.
The Lady Hornets were swept by Magnolia West by scores of 13-25, 21-25 and 20-25 to fall to 11-14 on the season.
“The thing is, we can play with anybody and that is why it is frustrating right now,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “We can play anybody but at some point of the game we can not finish. It is exciting to see the girls fighting until the end and still going for kills. They are doing what we ask them to do but we have to learn how to finish.”
The biggest thing for Huntsville in this loss was the inability to stay strong and finish the sets. In all three sets, the Lady Hornets were able to get out to leads before the Lady Mustangs closed the gap and roared back.
Magnolia West closed the first set with a 9-2 run where Huntsville was never capable of closing the gap, but it didn’t stay that way.
The Lady Hornets did not let that affect them as they opened the next set on fire.
Huntsville’s lead made it to 9-3 before a timeout by Magnolia West allowed them to regroup. Out of the timeout, the Lady Mustangs went on a 10-5 run as Huntsville then clung to a 14-13 lead before Hassell would call a timeout.
“There are different drills we run. There are scoring type situations that you mix up randomly. Sometimes you go varsity then JV. You put them in what is almost an impossible situation and they have to finish it,” Hassell said.
With the specific drills being run in practice, Huntsville was coming off one of its best practices in two years, according to Hassell. But it still did not yield the results that Huntsville was looking for in its second home game.
As the preseason starts to wind down, Huntsville will have to look to some of its leaders to step up and help to get this team to believe in themselves so they can close out matches and get wins.
“We had our best practice on Monday and it was probably our best practice in two or three years,” Hassell said. “We have to believe in ourselves. If we do that we will come out on top in these close games.”
Huntsville will hit the road for another set of road trips and will travel south on 45 to face a struggling Montgomery Lake Creek team. Huntsville will then travel to Hardin for another road matchup before getting another home game on Sept. 8 against West Fork.
