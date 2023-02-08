HUNTSVILLE — Upon completing their senior years at Huntsville, three members from its athletic sports will have the opportunity to play at the collegiate level.
The Hornets saw three members advance their careers: Reece Esser, Noelle Sandmann and Madison Grekstas.
All three will head to compete at the next level.
Reece Esser, swimming
Esser hasn’t officially signed for swimming but she has narrowed it down to two schools. The most important thing is she will get to continue her swimming career post-Huntsville.
She has to choose between Centenary College of Louisiana and the University of the Ozarks.
“It means everything to be able to continue what I love,” Esser said. “I’ve had a passion for it for years. I’ve been swimming for 12 years and I couldn’t imagine stopping after this. I knew I wanted to continue at the next level.”
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Huntsville swim coach Bruce Lester said. “There were so many obstacles in the way but Reece worked so hard and fought though it. She achieved tremendously, I’m really happy for her.”
Esser started swimming 12 years ago and quickly gained a passion for the sport. She started as just a way to get out of the house.
“It started as something to get us out of the house and into a sport that wasn’t too hard on my body,” Esser said. “It turned into a passion from there.”
Now, Esser is heading to her second consecutive state meet, something she was surprised with during the ceremony.
“There was a lot of shock and happiness,” Esser said. “I thought the region was my final meet with this team. To be able to continue was a very shocking thing to hear.”
Noelle Sandmann, softball
Sandmann has been with the Lady Hornets softball team since she was a freshman in 2020, which saw a shortened season. But now she gets to take her talents to the next level.
She signed with Centenary College of Louisiana, extending her career.
“It makes me really excited,” Sandmann said. “I wasn’t ready to hang my cleats up yet. I’m glad I found a place where my coach was super sweet and supportive. That was everything to me. I’m getting to go somewhere where I can study academically and still play softball.”
“I think it means the world and we must be doing something right, but I don’t take credit for it,” Huntsville softball head coach Morgan Bryan said. “That’s all her. She has worked so hard since she has been with me and there’s never been one second where she questioned what we do. She bought in and she eats, sleeps and breathes everything we want. It means the world to me to see her go on to compete at the next level.”
Sandmann got into the sport of softball as a four-year-old and never looked back in wanting to play collegiately.
“It was a dream, I’ve been playing softball since I was four,” Sandmann said. “As you grow up you don’t really think about it but once you hit that age, you start thinking about it. It wasn't something I wasn’t always sure about this happening.”
While this next chapter is awaiting, Sandmann still has an opportunity to prove herself on the softball field this season.
Sandmann will be looked to as a veteran presence on the field and will be an anchor for this team wherever she is needed.
“I’m looking forward to the moments we have in the dugout,” Sandmann said. “All we do is scream, it’s so much fun to be a part of it and I love these girls so much.”
Madison Grekstas, volleyball
Grekstas will now take her talents to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. She has been a mainstay on Huntsville’s varsity quad for three years now and wrapped up her senior season with district offensive player of the year honors.
Now she takes that to the collegiate level.
“It means a lot to me to play at the next level,” Grekstas said. “Volleyball is something that I love doing and I love meeting new people. To be able to play at the next level means a lot to me.”
“What’s special about Madison is that she found a place that she really loves,” Huntsville head volleyball coach Cody Hassell said. “They brought her in and she already has a great relationship with the coach. It’s super exciting.”
Grekstas has dreamed about playing college volleyball at the top level for her life and still has dreams to do so. Coffeyville is a two-year junior college but with a full year of training and practice, she may be able to achieve that dream soon.
“At first my dream was to go D[ivison] 1 and it still is,” Grekstas said. “I added a few more steps in.”
With her season being played in the fall, she will now just look forward to playing with the red Ravens.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without it,” Grekstas said. “I have met incredible people and coaches and I would not be where I am going to college without this program.”
