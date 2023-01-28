HUNTSVILLE — For the first time since winning the inaugural UIL Unified State Championship, Huntsville's Unified team will return to the court.
The Hornets squad will hit the court for the first time this season as they will face Brenham, in likely their lone regular season home game.
Huntsville’s game will be free of charge and open for the community to come out and support this team.
The Hornets will tip-off at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan, 30, at Huntsville High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.