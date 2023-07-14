HUNTSVILLE — After not having a football player commit to a Division-I University last year, Huntsville football senior Isaiah Collins has righted the ship.
Collins, going into his senior year at HHS, has committed to Texas Tech University where he will continue his athletic and academic careers as a Red Raider.
While he still has one more year to wear the green and black, a lifelong goal is complete, and Collins can focus on his final season at Huntsville.
“It was cool and a dream come true,” Collins said. “I have been praying for this situation since I was a little kid. For it to finally come true is a blessing.”
Collins, who now stands as a 6-foot-3 corner at around 190 pounds, has been a mainstay for the Hornets' defense since his sophomore season and each year has continued to progress. Now, going into his senior year, Collins has become a stand-alone corner that head coach Rodney Southern feels comfortable controlling the far side.
The other thing about Collins earning the nod to commit to a Big 12 school is the fact that he was a zero-star recruit before his commitment but is currently a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.
“The good thing for me and our program is Isaiah didn’t have all the stars or accolades that some guys have but he has worked extremely hard and is the prototype of what people look for at corners now,” Southern said. “‘I’ve never had a guy go to Texas Tech but to have another guy have a chance is great. I think Tech did a great job from the start. I think he will be a guy that flies under the radar and we will be a big-time college football player.”
Texas Tech was the first school to officially offer Collins and that played a factor in where he ended up. Collins would take an official visit to Lubbock where the area and coaches made his decision that much easier.
But Texas Tech was not the only power-five school to offer the current Hornet.
Collins saw offers from Oregon State, where he made an official visit, Baylor, Utah, the University of Houston, Tulane, Texas State and his hometown school Sam Houston.
“It was the whole environment and the people. I liked the way they went about their athletics, especially football. It’s a good fit,” Collins said.
At the age of four is when Collins first got his start with the game. Collins started to play the game with the Huntsville Youth Football League (HYFL) and was coached by his pops.
From there, he continued to play at the youth level before going to Mance Park and eventually Huntsville High.
“I have been playing football since I was four. My pops really got me into it. He was my coach in little league,” Collins said.
On the field, Collins sticks out like a sore thumb with his stature. His 6-3 frame stands above most players and gives him the size advantage over opponents at the High School level.
His ability also makes him coachable and for Huntsville’s defensive coordinator, Amaury del Real, he is capable of controlling the opponent's sideline with his play and his level head.
“What Isaiah has been able to do since his sophomore year for him to step us last year allowed us to do so many things. You know that side of the field is handled. Sometimes you have to reassure he is good but he is a quiet guy and it helps him on the field,” del Real said.
Going into his senior year, the staff is also looking for Collins to take on a typical leadership role as he is calm and collected on the field and doesn’t let the highs get too high or the lows get too low.
“We want to see him take on a leadership role. Hopefully, he can give some of his characteristics of being level-headed to other players,” del Real said. “As a senior you expect that from guys like that.”
His ability on the far side helped the Hornets on the defense since the graduations of guys like Ethan Minor and Nemo Winfrey in the last couple of years.
But after suffering an injury last year Collins looks to make it back for a deep run for the Hornets team.
“I want to stay healthy and get deep into the playoffs,” Collins said.
Last season Huntsville finished with a 4-7 record but made it back into the Class 5A, DII, playoffs. The Hornets clinched a playoff spot with a comeback win against Richmond Randle to set themselves up with a bi-district game against Fort Bend Marshall, a team they were very familiar with in postseason play.
Huntsville returns several key players from last year's roster and they all come back with experience from last year.
On the defensive side, Collins will anchor a team that is returning seven members on defense including Collins.
“I just hope we lock-in. It’s going to be the actual season so we are going to be in crunch mode,” Collins said.
Huntsville is scheduled to open its 2023 season on Aug. 25 with a game against A&M Consolidated. The location of the game is currently set for Huntsville ISD Stadium.
