HUNTSVILLE — For the first time since 2012, Huntsville girls’ basketball is back in the region quarterfinals.
The Lady Hornets defeated Princeton last Thursday night to get over the hump of not advancing past the area round.
Huntsville will now face Mt. Pleasant for the right to move onto the regional finals on Tuesday night. The Lady Hornets and the Lady Tigers will tip off at 6 p.m. at Athens High School.
Fans can be a part of the send-off for these Lady Hornets as they will leave the high school at 2 p.m. and fans are encouraged to attend to show their support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.