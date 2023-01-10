HUNTSVILLE — In its non-district closer, Huntsville boys’ basketball was unable to catch up to Livingston.
The Hornets as a team would struggle from the field as the Lions were able to run away with an 80-56 win.
“Physically I thought they beat us on the glass and we didn’t match their intensity,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “We missed too many layups. I thought we made some progress last game but it looks like we took a few steps back. We just have to keep practicing.”
Livingston, for a majority of the game, out matched the Hornets in every aspect. Huntsville struggled against the double team and when they were able to drive to the basket, couldn’t finish.
As a team, the Hornets shot around 44% from the field, while making five three pointers. Huntsville also struggled on the glass, as the Lions out rebounded them.
Several times throughout the game, the Hornets were able to cut the Lions lead. Right before the half, Huntsville cut a nine point lead before the intermission.
The Hornets pieced together a 6-0 run to close the final 1:48 of the half to make it a four point game but they couldn’t capitalize.
“We have to make our layups,” Oliphant said. “We aren’t there yet to do the difficult shots but we should be able to make a layup. In the first half, if we made those layups we are winning at halftime and then it's a different mindset. I thought we did a good job of cutting the lead but, we had a big turnover.”
Scoring for the Hornets has been a struggle for a majority of the season as Huntsville is undersized with several sophomores and freshmen on the court.
The Lions were able to use that in their favor Tuesday night. Sophomore guard Demarcus Williams led the Hornets with 13 points. Huntsville’s next leading scorer would be junior forward Hezekiah Johnson with eight.
Despite the Hornets getting 11 players on the board, it wouldn’t be enough.
However, the Hornets get a fresh start. The slate now becomes clean and the Hornets will get a chance to turn their season around.
Huntsville’s district slate is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Friday in Nacogdoches.
“We are going to be smaller than most of the teams we play,” Oliphant said. “We have to be gritty. Some of the guards are going to have to be grimey and get in there and rebound. We just need to be sound and do basic fundamental things that we didn’t do tonight.”
