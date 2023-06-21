HUNTSVILLE — After attending the National Cheer Association camp at Sam Houston State University, Huntsville brought home several accolades for its efforts on the mats.
The Hornets program won first place in the Top Cheer and Top Band Chant categories and multiple other awards during the event.
But this year, the Hornets coaching staff decided to change things up a big. The team took a step back and refocused on the little things that lay the groundwork for cheerleading.
“At the end of last season, we did some reflection as a coaching staff and realized that our team needed to go back and focus on the basics of cheerleading and cleaning it up,” Huntsville cheer coach Lauren Rudolph said. “We went back to basic motions, stunt drills and really broke down game day means.”
“Usually, when we go to camp, we are a good group, but we’re not normally seen as the top group that people look at. It meant a lot to me, and also to the girls. Hearing the compliments from the staff and the cheerleaders that we were working with, expressing what great technique they had. They could just tell by the way that they carried themselves that they had certain skills without even having to see them.”
As the Hornets reevaluated the way they practiced, it paid off. With four days to learn a few routines, Huntsville came away with two first-place finishes.
Huntsville learned both the Top Cheer and Top Band Chants at the camp, earning the top spot in both categories. But the wins lead to a bigger idea for the team.
Now they know what it takes and can see that jumping back from the basics worked - they can build from there.
“I think it means everything to them. It shows that all of their hard work is paying off,” Rudolph said. “I hope that it shows them that we’ve set the tone for this year and that we keep that tone going throughout the entire season for when we go to state and nationals again this year that we are able to show more growth. I know at times this team doesn’t recognize how talented they truly are, but I feel like this experience at camp helped to show them the skill level, the drive, and the ability that they have as a team.”
During the camp, nominations for All-Americans came up with every member of Huntsville’s roster. In order to receive the nomination, you have to demonstrate three versatile, connected, jumps, tumbling and spiriting. You must also perform a cheer you learned earlier that week.
The Hornets would garner five members to the All-American team as Sarah Jeske, Alivia Newton, Cassidy Arceneaux, Mikayla Lopez and MaKayla Mcgill all gained the honors.
“I was so excited to hear that the entire team had been nominated for All-American just because in order to be nominated, you have to be able to have certain skills,” Rudolph said. “To have five of our athletes obtain All-American again just shows the hard work and dedication that these athletes are putting in. I think what they have done as a group is set the tone for what it means to be a Huntsville Cheerleader, and that we are moving past just going through the motions, but truly understanding the role of cheerleading and being intentional about what it is, we do.”
Huntsville’s efforts garnered the most awards of any program at the event.
While making five All-American honors is a high award in itself, Mcgill was awarded the top All-American cheerleader award after scoring the highest point total throughout the camp.
“I was so excited to hear that one of our own got the top score at the camp when it came to the All-American tryout,” Rudolph said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with MaKayla all but one year as a Huntsville Cheerleader. I have watched her go from being a great cheerleader to a phenomenal cheerleader. I have watched her learn how to improve her technique. To be able to watch her perform her senior year in that tryout was very special, but to then see her get the top score was just a whole other level.”
Savanna Coody, who wears the Buzzy costume, gained a nomination and earned a spot on the All-American mascot team - with Buzzy receiving an award for being the number one mascot at the camp.
"Savanna is so unique in the way that she carries her role as Buzzy that it makes it so exciting to want to watch her when she’s performing,” Rudolph said. “Savanna has set the bar high for what it means to be Buzzy the Hornet. She is an asset to the team because she is able to watch things from the outside and give insight, advice and encouragement.”
Huntsville honors were rounded out with Coody and Jeske receiving the Pin It Forward awards for going above and beyond to help others out during the camp.
As the camp has now ended, Huntsville cheer now continues to be ready for their competition cheer. With a routine already in place, Huntsville now has the opportunity to build upon what they have already started.
“After how camp went, I sensed lots of success coming to our program for the rest of the season,” Jeske said. “We aren’t going to take opportunities for granted and we’re gonna do everything with full compassion, rather than just put half effort into it. Considering the majority of the team are seniors, the emotion and empathy will stay strong throughout the year. We will give it our all in everything we do.”
When school gets back into session, the Hornets will not only be focusing on its routine for competition cheer but will start other things too. During the fall, will not only be working on its competition cheer but will add in cheers for the football team, volleyball team and prepare for pep rallies for the big games.
“I think something that is so important for people to know is how much work this cheer team puts in all year round,” Rudolph said. “With all that hard work and dedication, what I hope to see is for us at the state level to finally make finals. I know that we have an amazing team and as we’ve broken down the fundamentals of cheerleading, the fundamentals of game day, and we’ve added strength and conditioning as a part of our program, we will see the successes that we are striving for.”
The state spirit event is scheduled for Jan. 4-6, 2024, in Fort Worth. Last season, the Hornets finished just outside of the top 20 with a score of 185.90.
