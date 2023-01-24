HUNTSVILLE - After falling behind early, the Huntsville Hornets could not catch up to Lufkin on Tuesday night.
The struggles started early for the Hornets after falling down 2-12 in the first quarter. Points were hard to come by as the offense struggled throughout the game as they fell to the Panthers, 50-29.
“It’s been kinda a problem all year,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “Sometimes we are able to score some points but for the most part, we don’t. I thought tonight it kind of bit us. When they went on that run you have to be able to score right there with them so you can get control of the game back. We were just unable to do that.”
After heading into halftime down 8-22 the Hornets looked to be in a tough spot. Once the third quarter started, the Hornets gained new life. They would go on a 13-8 run and close in on Lufkins’ lead.
“I thought we did a good job of calming down,” Oliphant said. “I thought we were a little timid in the first half. I thought in the third quarter we came out and kinda got our poise back together.”
One player who helped spark the third-quarter run was Ayden Pierson. Pierson led the team with 13 points.
“Ayden hit some shots,” Oliphant said. “ Then we kinda calmed down and cut it to about eight with a chance to cut it to six.
Once the fourth quarter started, the Hornets ran out of gas. Lufkin would go on a 20-7 run to close the game.
“Their guys hit open shots,” Oliphant said. “We weren’t able to do that. I think when they stretched the lead out to about 18 points it’s going to be hard for us to catch back up.”
While the offense struggled at times in this game the same can’t be said about the Hornets’ defense. They got nine steals as a team and gave themselves opportunities to score off the turnovers.
“I thought we played extremely well defensively,” Oliphant said. “In the first half we gave up quite a few offensive rebounds and they had some put-backs, but for the most part I thought we did a good job.”
Huntsville will now travel for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Friday night at Kingwood Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.