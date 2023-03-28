HUNTSVILLE — A six walk, eight run first inning for Porter was too much for Huntsville to overcome in the rest of its game as they dropped a Tuesday night matchup.
The Hornets would fight till the end but would fall short of the Spartans after seven innings of play.
Huntsville would drop the game 14-8 despite its offense working to close the gap until the very end.
“It was too much to overcome early, but we still did a lot of good things,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “Offensively, I have no complaints. We hit the ball hard and drove the ball into gaps. We didn’t throw enough strikes and had too many walks. It was just too much to overcome.”
The Huntsville offense was put behind the eight ball to start the game. Senior pitcher Luke Durham was never able to find a groove as he could not make it out of the first inning.
Durham allowed three hits, six walks and eight runs in his two outs he made, from there it was going to be a major up-hill battle. But the Hornets did not fret.
Junior designated hitter Gage Dorris opened the game with a double and then a one out single by Jackson Batten would bring him home and give Huntsville a bit of life. By the end of the first, it was a five run game as the Spartans still held the advantage.
As things looked bleak, the Hornet bats continued swinging as they never rolled over and scored two runs with one out in the bottom of the seventh on a double by sophomore Austin Taylor
“I told them ‘we are going to find out a lot about ourselves tonight,’” Jennings said. “Will y’all roll over and take it or grind out at-bats? We told them not to give up any at-bats regardless of the score. We tried to string together a couple of opportunities. There were times when we could have done some things and tightened it up, but it was too much to overcome. I couldn’t be prouder of how they competed.”
Durham was replaced by sophomore pitcher Colton Gilbert who tried to settle things down but wasn’t capable of getting there. Gilbert would inherit a runner on third but a wild pitch gave Porter another run before Gilbert could collect a strikeout to end the first inning.
Gilbert saw another two innings of work but Porter continued to dig in as they scored another six runs off him.
Then, Jennings would make it a bullpen game. Senior Gage Lee would toss two innings of the game where he allowed two hits and no runs keeping the Spartans at bay.
Jackson Batten would grab an inning of work and Brian Parker Jr. would finish the game out on the mound. The last three guys didn’t allow a run in the last four innings of work as they threw strikes and collected the outs.
But 13 walks by the staff was just too much to overcome in the end.
“We just threw strikes,” Jennings said. “They had 11 hits but it wasn’t like they strung them together. We didn’t throw enough strikes. We haven’t had a night like that this year so I guess you could say we were due for one and it happened to be tonight.”
Huntsville can take a lot away from this game. They never gave up and battled all the way till the final out and the bats stayed hot throughout the game.
Huntsville will also have the opportunity to avenge its loss on Friday.
“I was pleased with how they competed and that’s the biggest thing going into Friday,” Jennings said. “They stayed after it and kept grinding it out. You can be pleased with that.”
The Hornets will travel down to Porter for the rubber match of the series with first pitch slated for 7 p.m. Friday. With pitch counts, Huntsville should have a complete arousal to use to grab the first series win of the season.
