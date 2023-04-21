HUNTSVILLE — With the series finale on the line and an opportunity to control its destiny, Huntsville exploded for an eight-run third inning.
The Hornets would use that inning to propel themselves into a 13-7 win that gives the advantage over the Dragons for playoffs.
“I’m very pleased because nobody has done that to them,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “They took two of three from Lufkin and K-Park and we swept them. We scored double digit runs each time. It is starting to come together at the right time. We’ve put three phases together a few times. We are trying to put them all together and continue to get better.”
In the typical Friday fashion, Jennings would run out senior pitcher Collin Sanders to the mound and after the first three batters got on base, he settled in.
The Dragons would open the game with back-to-back singles before a home run by Issac Jones cleared the bases and opened the game up early, but Sanders settled in. He retired the next six batters as his offense gave him a comfortable lead.
Sanders would face a bit more trouble in the third inning as a lead-off walk proved to be the Dragons’ next run, but that’s all they got.
Nacogdoches would score in the first, third and fifth innings of the game against Sanders.
“After the homerun, I just said ‘I’ll have to hit my spots,’” Sanders said. “I wanted to get ahead of the batters and get on the outside corner because they could hit inside.”
Sanders would finish the game with six innings pitched where he allowed 10 hits, seven runs, walked two and struck out five.
“He didn’t have his best stuff tonight,” Jennings said. “He battled all night long, but don’t take anything away from them offensively. They did a good job. He wasn’t as sharp tonight and it was a battle from the get-go. It’s hard to respond from the three runs. It was a heck of a job for him and he competed his tail off.”
With two outs left in the top of the sixth, Jennings went out to the mound to check on Sanders as runners stood on first and second. It wasn’t to pull him, but to check on him and make sure he was collected on the mound.
Sanders would get out. Jennings then let him back out to open the seventh. He would not record an out as the Hornets turned to Gage Lee to close out the game.
“Honestly, I just asked him if he had it and he was good,” Jennings said. “He said ‘yes sir, I don’t want to come out right now.’ It was more to get out there and check on him and how he was locked in. He was Collin, he was cool and calm. He said ‘I got it’ so I turned around and walked back.”
Lee took a second to find his footing but quickly settled in and got all three outs needed to grab the win and the sweep.
While Sanders wasn’t as sharp as normal, the offense was. Huntsville saw a quick 3-0 deficit before even stepping in the batters box but they quickly answered. Jackson Batten singled the fifth pitch he saw applying pressure.
Gage Dorris then cleared the right field wall for a home run and got the Hornets on the board.
Nine-hole hitter Brian Parker Jr. came out with two outs in the bottom of the second and the Dragons walked him. That flipped the lineup back to Batten who cleared the centerfield wall giving, Huntsville a 4-3 lead.
“It felt really good knowing my offense was there for me because it wasn’t a sharp outing,” Sanders said.
The Hornets offense has been on a tear and in back-to-back games have seen 13 runs against this Nacogdoches team, but offense has been solid this year.
Huntsville now has to keep that same momentum with one regular season district series left.
“We’ve really done a good job offensively,” Jennings said. “We’ve struggled at times but if we can put it all together and continue to do what we are doing, we are going to be able to make something happen. We’ve got a multitude of guys that can do different things. If we can keep them going and stay on this streak, we will be in a good position. The goal is to get two more.”
Huntsville will continue its season on Tuesday with a road trip to Dayton before ending the season on Friday at home. The Hornets will see first pitch at 7 p.m. on both days and need just one more win to clinch a spot in the UIL 5A playoffs.
