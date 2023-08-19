LUFKIN — Scrimmages allow you to have a controlled practice, but also allow you to see what the team you have can do against somebody that isn’t your team.
Huntsville did that Friday night against Lufkin where the two teams took part in a controlled portion before playing an entire half of football.
The Hornets, who allowed a quick 13 points to the Panthers, rallied behind their second team and scored a quick 14 points in the closing minutes of the half to gain a “win” in the live quarter for the first time in a decade.
“The success, in the end, is something that you can always build off of,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “Early, I thought the offensive line was figuring it out, which was expected. Both QBs did some good things and both made mistakes. We didn’t play Trae’shawn tonight, which allowed Braylon and Peyton to get more carries. We used tight ends, which we stressed to do in our offense. It was good to win in the live quarters.”
Huntsville and Lufkin took part in the controlled scrimmage and offensively, the Hornets struggled to move the chains with both of their teams. Opening the quarter play, Huntsville went three-and-out in the first two tries.
But that was expected. Huntsville is seeing a near-rebuilt offensive line after graduating all five starters last season. Southern has put together a unit that is still gelling together. After a quarter of play, it started to come together for the Hornets with its first team.
The O-line was capable of creating holes for running backs Braylon Phelps and Payton Pryor to move the ball with their legs.
Pryor broke off a long run that set up the Hornets inside the five-yard line but Phelps pushed the ball over the line for the first touchdown.
“The biggest thing is looking at what we did,” Southern said. “We did some things in the run game but we did some things not so well in the pass game. Those are things we can fix. Overall, you can build on any kind of success like this.”
With a run-heavy offense, Huntsville still has to place a quarterback under center and junior Austin Taylor is who is currently getting the nod.
Taylor was on the field for the first scoring drive for the Hornets but on the game-winning drive, Southern turned to backup quarterback Markcus Lewis.
Lewis found junior wide receiver Savion Conteh down the sideline for what turned into the winning touchdown with 45 seconds left to play in the live quarter.
Making this comeback gives the Hornets the ability to know that late in games they can come together and piece together enough to get the win.
“Markcus had two big plays throwing the ball and Savion had the big catch,” Southern said. “To complete that pass in a situation where they know you are going to throw it is another thing we can build on.”
Defensively, Huntsville’s front four struggled to get pressure on Lufkin's quarterback. The D-line is currently made up of Zach Moss, KeDarian Easley, Noah Cummings and Jerious Singletary to start the game.
But they quickly settled in despite not having an answer for Gavin Phillips’ downhill threat.
The defense settled in after an interception by Isaiah Collins, Texas Tech commit. From there, the defense was capable of putting on pressure and holding their own.
Huntsville also had junior Shiloh Jones and Jawann Giddens holding down the middle as linebackers for this team.
“I think we got more pressure with our front four. I thought our linebacker tackled well and Isaiah made a big play,” Southern said. “Those guys haven’t played a whole lot together. It was a good situation to be in and a good experience for them.”
Now, the week turns over and the Hornets have six days to look through this film, fix the mistakes and prepare for the first game of the season. On top of that, they have the minor distraction of traveling across Huntsville to play at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium as the new Huntsville ISD Stadium will not be ready by the opening week.
Southern and his staff still have a preseason-type format for the first four games as they are non-district and only count for the record and not the playoff format.
“Now it counts for the first four. We are kind of a man without a country because we were going to be at our stadium and now we are going to be at Sam [Houston] for a couple of weeks,” Southern said. “They are going to be home games but we have to handle potentially moving, opening a new stadium and all those things. The first four are where you build every week because our district is going to be one of the hardest in the state.”
Huntsville will open its season against former district foe A&M Consolidated at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 with a home game at Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
