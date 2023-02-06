HUNTSVILLE — After competing in the district wrestling event Saturday, Huntsville’s squad will see 14 members advance to the regional rounds in Anna, Texas this Friday and Saturday.
The Hornets are sending seven boys and seven girls to the event as they will look for opportunities to advance to the state tournament.
Huntsville’s girls had two district champions in senior Taryn Cahill(114) and Iasbell Saumell (145) as they would finish the event with second place as a team.
“I knew we had a chance if we wrestled tough,” Huntsville wrestling head coach Tim Cook said. “The brackets were smaller but we still had to win the matches we wrestled to get there. I’m pleased with the results.”
Cahill (24-12) was a top seed in the event and her path to the district title saw back-to-back pinfalls, her first being an eight-second win.
Saumell (33-7) also saw a similar path of being a number one seed and getting back-to-back pinfalls to get the championships, Saumell’s two pins would take one minute and 21 seconds on the mat.
Huntsville’s London Orozco(100), Nataly Martinez(107), Krystina Boldwin(165) and Kaidyn Wortham(215) would all land third-place finishes to advance to the regional round. With Gabriela Moynahan(132) grabbing fourth.
All seven girls wrestlers will attend the regional round where they will have to place in the top four to advance to state. Cahill is the Lady Hornets' only senior as the rest of the team in one junior, three sophomores and two freshmen.
“[Taryn and Isabel] have both wrestled tough all year,” Cook said. “For the rest of the time, going to regionals and wrestling live in it is going to help them next year. It’s wrestling and anything can happen.”
Huntsville boys’ team wouldn’t find quite the same success on the team side but will also send seven members to Anna.
The Hornets finished in fifth place in the event but still saw two wrestlers land as district champions.
Senior heavyweight Lane Taylor and junior Cody Kuhn both left with the gold medal.
Taylor would knock off Bryan Rudder’s Jayden Williams, who was undrafted, to earn the crown. On his way, he would win two matches by pinfall and one by points.
“Lane’s final match was huge,” Cook said. “He beat a kid who was undefeated and beat us twice this year. We came up with a game plan and it worked. You could see the heart that Lane has, the guy was kinda shocked.”
Kuhn started the season in the 165 weight class but after some consideration, he was moved down to 157. That move worked for the better as he has yet to drop a match at that class.
During the district event, Kuhn would get two pin-fall decisions and win the championship over New Waverly's Colton McMichael
“Cody dropped down a weight class midseason and hasn’t lost a match yet,” Cook said. “You could tell it was for the better. This is his second trip to regionals and first-time district champion.”
Huntsville will also see Tyler Pomeroy and Noah Dierksheide wrestle in the regional event after finishing in second place.
Collin Vaco advanced after placing fourth. Huntsville will send Fredrick Oladele and Justin Angstadt as alternates after finishing fifth place and will see the mats if a member from the district misses weight or is unable to attend the event.
“It was a little heartbreaking that Tyler and Noah didn’t win,” Cook said. “It will put a little more pressure on them but knowing those two, they will come into practice this week with extra focus. They are going to get it done.”
The regional wrestling event will take place on Friday and Saturday in Anna. From there, the top wrestlers will advance to the state meet Feb. 18 and 19 in Katy.
“I think personally we have a good shot of having several people qualify for state,” Cook said. “With the way these kids worked all year, each day these kids get better. Each match they go out I see something that I didn’t see before.”
