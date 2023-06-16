HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville ISD’s athletic department and online ticketing partner, HomeTown Ticketing, will once again bring fans a touchless digital season ticket experience.
The Hornet varsity football team will play six home games at the new Huntsville ISD Stadium.
Current season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase their season seats starting on July 3rd – July 24th. The cost for a reserved ticket for the 2023-2024 season is $72.00 plus a transaction fee.
Season tickets are online sales only.
If you are a current season ticket holder, be on the lookout for an email from Hornets Box Office (HTT) with a link and a code to your seats. Click the link to purchase and once purchased, you will either receive your tickets via email or text message to the phone number provided last year.
Fans can either show their tickets on their phones or print the tickets out for access to Huntsville’s home games.
If you are wanting to exchange or trade your current seats you will be able to do so at a later date.
With the new stadium, seating will look a little different. Current season ticket holders will have their seats migrated as close as possible to where your seats were located at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.
If you were in section C, row 37, seat 10, you will now be in section R, row W, seat 10 as Bowers filled the stadium from top to bottom and Huntsville ISD stadium fills from bottom to top.
Huntsville ISD Stadium will feature five sections, spelling out Hornet, with chair-back seating being in rows J-X in sections R and N.
The Hornet football team and the Friday Night crew are ready for this milestone, the first game to be played in the Huntsville ISD Stadium. The Hornets are ready to compete and are counting on you to be part of the experience.
