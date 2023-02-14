HUNTSVILLE — For the first time since 2014, the Huntsville boys’ basketball team will miss out on the UIL playoffs.
The Hornets (5-19, 3-7) had themselves in a position to defeat the Panthers but a fourth-quarter surge would end those hopes, ending an eight-year streak of postseason play.
Huntsville would drop the must-win game, 50-44, as Kingwood Park would score 16 fourth-quarter points to lift themselves in the win.
“I thought we came out extremely well,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “I thought our defense was phenomenal tonight. I thought we rebounded the ball well but when you don’t put the ball in the basket, it’s tough. You can guard somebody all day long but you have to put the ball in the basket.”
Huntsville’s defense came out in the opening frame and played tough, hard-nosed basketball. Their defense limited the Panthers to eight points in the opening four minutes, but a foul would send them to the line where the Panthers surged.
Kingwood Park would then rattle off an 8-3 run to make it 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Huntsville would keep things together for the rest of the half as Kingwood Park was never capable of running away with the game.
At the half, Huntsville would trail by five and kept themselves in reach of pulling off the upset win.
However, turnovers played a big factor in the Hornets’ game as they had one senior and one returner from last year’s varsity team.
“It’s fortunate, but it’s unfortunate,” Oliphant said. “We don’t normally have to deal with guys that young to have to come into help. They came in and played a big role, hopefully, it grooms them up for next year.”
Now as the season comes to an abrupt close, Huntsville has gotten all of its youth experience. Sophomore guard Ayden Pierson led the Hornets in scoring for the majority of the season and that was no different tonight.
Pierson led the way with 10 points as the Hornets were unable to score as often as they would have hoped. But with nobody else in double-figures, the Hornets couldn’t complete the come back.
Huntsville’s one senior would see an important role for this squad, being the longest-tenured player to step in the court. Senior Brayden Rozell would be a starter all season for this team and showed players what coach Oliphant wanted from his team.
“Rozell has been a part of this program for four years,” Oliphant said. “He prides himself on what I believe in. He works hard, he dedicates himself and that’s why he was able to stay around.”
Now, Huntsville heads into the offseason with plenty of ability to grow from this year. The Hornets had three juniors, five sophomores,s and three freshmen that have all seen varsity basketball speed for nearly an entire season.
Those guys will also be tested with the incoming class that hasn’t lost a game at the junior high level.
“The main thing is a lot of those younger guys are going to have to develop over the summer,” Oliphant said. “We have quite a few sophomores and juniors that didn’t produce as much as I thought they would. They are going to have to get better because we have some guys in middle school that can do some things they can’t right now.”
While this season ended in a fashion nobody would have hoped, they have laid the groundwork for the future and growth of Huntsville basketball.
