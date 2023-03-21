HUNTSVILLE — After dropping back-to-back district games, Huntsville baseball used a seven-run second inning to get a win over Nacogdoches.
The Hornets collected 10 hits in their 10-0 five-inning win as the offense has struggled for the last couple of games.
“It’s huge because we got even,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “Getting even was what we wanted to do and we have the opportunity to get through the first round 3-2. After last week, when we didn’t play well, we came out tonight and got on them early. We got something going. We found some gaps tonight and it was very positive.”
Offense for the Hornets has been stagnant over the last two games as they have brought home one run in their last two games and after a three up, three down first, things looked bleak.
But that changed as sophomore Brian Parker, Jr. blasted a double past the left fielder to get a one-out rally going. That double turned into bases loaded for sophomore Austin Taylor who hit a blooper that scored the first run.
From there, Huntsville saw four more hits in the half inning that brought their hit total to seven, which was one more than the previous two games.
“It’s great because we’ve been working real hard this weekend,” Gage Dorris said. “It paid off for us.”
Dorris played a big role as he collected a two-hit, two-RBI game.
He would be joined by senior Jackson Batten and freshman Nolan Nieto with two hits.
Huntsville has also struggled with strikeouts this season but tonight was different. Only twice this game were the Hornets returned to the dugout via the K as they put several balls in play against one of the Dragons’ top pitchers.
The Hornets were able to get into Nacogdoches bullpen after 1⅔ innings but the damage was done.
“I came in the dugout and told them we were taking little steps like ‘hey, we didn’t have a k there’ and we put the ball in play,” Jennings said. “We just talked to them about staying with it. We’ve done some good things and they did a good job, it’s all them. We challenged them a little bit and they responded.”
Huntsville would roll out senior ace Luke Durham in his typical Tuesday spot and he gave Huntsville a fighting chance.
Durham sat down two of the first three batters he faced with a punchout and didn’t surrender a hit until the top of the fifth, which was the final inning of the game.
In the outing, Durham struck out eight Dragons, allowed one hit, two walks and no runs.
“We told the kids that he is going to give us a chance to win and we say that every game,” Jennings said. “He’s done exactly what he’s done all year and the run support was huge. To get the support there early on calms the nerves he may be having there.”
As Huntsville continues its district season, they will see one more matchup before they start the home-and-home portion. The Hornets are set to host Dayton on Friday evening but weather may prevent that as there is a chance of storms.
But whether or not the game gets played on Friday, Huntsville has the opportunity to do something they haven’t in a long time - finish the first half of district with a winning record.
“We have the opportunity to finish above .500 the first time through district,” Jennings said. “Nobody is going through undefeated and we have the opportunity to come out above .500. Winning the game out in Porter could be huge for us.”
First pitch is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Kate Barr Ross park between the Hornets and Porter.
