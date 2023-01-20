HUNTSVILLE — In the opening minutes, Huntsville was able to force a handful of turnovers that helped them get out to a quick start.
The Hornets (4-12, 2-1 district 15, 5A) walked away with a 39-29 victory in the low scoring affair.
“I thought we came out in the first quarter and played extremely well,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “I thought Ayden got off to a slow start in the first half. I thought we could have pulled away a little bit in the first half but we didn’t do it. In the second half, with the kids being young, we got a little nervous. We got feet happy and turned the ball over a little too much.”
Turnovers played a big part in the Friday night matchup for both teams. Both Huntsville and Porter had trouble with travels and caused several possession changes because of it.
Luckily for the Hornets, they grabbed the early lead with a 10-2 run to open the game which gave them a boost for the rest of the way against the Spartans (8-18, 1-2 district 15, 5A).
Huntsville was also able to hold the lead from the beginning, as the closest the Spartans got was nine points late in the game.
“It’s big for the young guys but the important thing is they got the lead and they kept it,” Oliphant said. “There for a while it was a little dicey in the second half but I thought we held our composure enough to keep the lead and win.”
The Hornets were coming off an overtime victory on Tuesday that saw a bit of an offensive explosion from sophomore guard Ayden Pierson. Tonight, that wasn’t the case for either team.
Despite several open looks, the Hornets struggled to land any shots. Pierson led the Hornets with 10 points, while senior Brayden Rozell added eight. Five other Hornets would add points to the book.
Huntsville’s defense would limit Porter as they were led in scoring with Wyley Nunn who had six points.
“I thought we had some extremely good looks,” Oliphant said. “I thought Ayden got some good looks and the other guards got some good looks. We had some layups that we had to make. It comes down to guys making shots. We have to make those.”
Now the Hornets face their toughest district opponent yet. They will go toe-to-toe with Lufkin, who is currently at the top of the district leaderboard with a 3-0 record.
However, Huntsville has momentum as they will be riding a two-game winning streak into the matchup.
“We just have to let those kids carry the momentum,” Oliphant said. “We have to come in and have their minds ready because it’s going to be a different monster that we are going to see on Tuesday. They are dynamic and athletic like we have been in the past years. We will have to have our game face on and be ready.”
Huntsville and Lufkin will face off at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Paul Bohan Gym.
