HUNTSVILLE — After a third straight trip to the postseason, Huntsville baseball received several honors for its work through the district season.
The Hornets compiled a 7-8 district record which was good enough for the fourth and final playoff spot, but they picked up several individual awards too.
Huntsville nabbed two superlatives, three members to their first team, one member to the second team and two honorable mentions.
Junior Gage Dorris batted in the designated hitter role for a majority of the season and finished the year as one of the Hornets' top batters. For his efforts, he was named the District 16 Newcomer of the Year.
Freshman catcher Noah Nieto came in and became an immediate impact. He took over as the Hornets' everyday catcher and earned Freshman of the Year honors for it.
Senior Luke Durham was the Hornets Tuesday night starter and lead pitcher for the Hornets. Getting a majority of the starts for Huntsville earned Durham first-team pitcher honors in his final year with Huntsville.
Jackson Batten, another senior for this squad and mainstay at the top of the lineup, received praise for his jump to center field. Batten shifted over for his senior year and worked himself to first-team praise.
Senior Collin Sanders was Huntsville’s utility player this year and floated wherever he was needed. Sanders was the typical game 2 starter for the Hornets but when he wasn’t on the bump, he was playing somewhere in the infield. Sanders received a nod to the District 16 first-team utility player.
Senior Cooper Molnes played right field for the Hornets and for his efforts he earned second-team honors for the Hornets.
Sophomore Colton Gilbert came into a role as the Hornets' relief pitcher and third baseman towards the end of the year and he earned an honorable mention nod.
Junior Nolan Hunt was moved from catcher to second base and brought a solid bat for Huntsville. For his work, he was named to the District 16 honorable mention team.
Huntsville’s season ended in the bi-district round of the class 5A playoffs against Hallsville. The Hornets fought until the end but the Bobcats were able to outlast them to claim the bi-district championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.