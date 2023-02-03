HUNTSVILLE — After coming out of the gates fast, Huntsville’s boys basketball kept their foot on the gas in the win over Dayton.
The Hornets (5-16, 3-4 district 16, 5A) opened the game with a quick 9-4 run that forced a Bronco timeout. From there, Huntsville was able to run away with its 71-60 win.
“I thought we came out and made some layups,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “For all season layups have been a tough deal for us but I thought tonight we made them and had some good energy as well.”
Offense for the Hornets has been stale over the course of this season but things picked up tonight. Huntsville saw three players hit double-digit points, something that hasn’t happened much this year.
Sophomore guard Ayden Pierson, who has been Huntsville’s top scorer, led the game for Huntsville with 19 points. However, he had help and was able to get some pressure taken off his back.
Senior Brayden Rozell would add 10 points and sophomore Savion Conteh would add 11 to help the Hornets offensively. While the scoring increased, the Hornets were aggressive on the glass coming up with seven offensive boards to get extra opportunities.
“It makes it a lot easier because it's hard to focus on one person,” Olipahnt said. “Ayden has been our leading scorer for most of the year but to have some guys come in and help out is a big deal.”
While the offense looked like it was kicking on all cylinders, the defensive end stepped up as well. The Hornets held Dayton to just six first quarter points and gave them the edge they needed.
However, the defense lost a bit of their momentum going later in the second quarter as Dayton began closing the gap. At the half, the Broncos made it a two-point game and had the energy.
The Hornets would give up though, holding Dayton to 14 fourth quarter points to stretch the game in the closing minutes.
“I thought in the first half we played pretty good,” Oliphant said. “In the second half, for some reason, we gave up entirely too many layups. We opened up the paint and it hurt us in the second half.”
The Hornets were coming off a not so great game on Tuesday as they fell to Kingwood Park, but after a couple of days they responded well. Huntsville limited their turnovers and forced several steals in the Friday win.
Huntsville tallied 10 steals, and with that they had opportunities at fast break points.
And going 5-9 from the free-throw line helps Huntsville in a big way.
“I thought we responded well,” Oliphant said. “We did some hard stuff in practice and it looked like it paid off.”
Now, Huntsville will have to gear up for another road trip. The Hornets will travel to Porter for a 7 p.m. Tuesday night tip-off against the Spartans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.