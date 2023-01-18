Huntsville snagged its first district win of the season after an overtime win against Dayton
The Hornets rallied for a 63-57 overtime win sparked by freshman guard Chad Johnson, who hit a game-tying three-pointer with under a minute to go in regulation.
Huntsville struggled in the first quarter scoring only nine points but would come out the second quarter, outscoring Dayton 18 to 11, taking a one-point lead into the half
Unfortunately, turnovers played costly to a youthful Hornets team that led to Dayton taking back the lead as the fourth quarter loomed on the Hornets.
The Hornets were resilient in overtime outscoring Dayton 10 to 4, while going 5 for 5 from the free throw line, to close out the game for the win.
Sophomore guard Ayden Pierson had a big night as he led the Hornets with 25 points. Johnson added 12 points and junior Ke’sean Carrington and senior Brayden Rozell each added 6, respectively.
Huntsville will now return back for a 7 p.m. tip-off Friday against Porter at the Paul Bohan Gym.
