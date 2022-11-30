HUNTSVILLE — After an 11-game season, Huntsville football was rewarded for their efforts on the field as they earned nine selections to the all-district teams for their work on the field.
The Hornets were recognized by the district with five members being selected to the first team, three players being selected to the second team and one honorable mention.
Huntsville saw senior center Cesar Robledo, senior offensive lineman Chris Smith, and senior receiver Matthew Tatum all receive first-team offensive nods.
Sophomore linebacker Shiloh Jones and junior cornerback Isaiah Collins both were rewarded with first-team defense honors for their work on the field.
The Hornets’ sophomore Zach Moss and senior Justin Angstadt were selected to the all-district defensive second team. Senior offensive lineman Nathan Schweitzer also earned a second-team nod for the all-district second team.
Junior cornerback Jeremiah Winfrey also garnered an honorable mention spot for his efforts after switching from offense to defense after a couple of games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.