HUNTSVILLE — It was a big night for Huntsville basketball as they ended a tough seven game losing stretch.
The Hornets (2-10) rallied and were able to defeat Hudson after Huntsville saw two members hit double-digit points in their 67-65 win.
“We did some good things and played well defensively,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “I thought we rebounded the ball better, took care of the ball better and shot the ball better. We ended up with a win.”
Through 11 games, Huntsville struggled to piece together all 40 minutes of play but Friday night was different. Huntsville saw nine of its players put points on the board, something they lacked thus far.
Finishing games has cost this youthful team a handful of games this season; they were unable to close it out. But with under a minute they finished.
Huntsville was able to capture a steal and then turn that into a go-head layup on the other end. This played a big role going into the closing minutes.
“They are all real young and the main thing is keeping your composure and finishing the game out,” Oliphant said. “I thought we did a good job of that.”
Scoring is something Huntsville has missed outside of sophomore Ayden Pierson.
Pierson has led Huntsville in scoring for a majority of the season and tonight was no different. The sophomore added 16 points, but he had help. Senior Brayden Rozell added 15 points to pair with it, giving the Hornets a second option offensively.
Free throws also played a pivotal part as Huntsville knocked down 10-14 for a 71% mark.
“It’s really big and it makes it a lot easier,” Oliphant said. “When you have guys that can give you eight, 10 and 12 [points] it makes the flow a lot easier. It was a good flow tonight.”
While this is Huntsville’s second win of the season, it came at a good time. Huntsville is nearing the end of its non-district season as they only have one game left.
Now, Huntsville will have one final tune up as Livingston comes to the Paul Bohan Gym. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“Hopefully this gives some young guys confidence,” Oliphant said. “We will come in to practice with a little more intensity on Monday and get ready for Livingston on Tuesday.”
