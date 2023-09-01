BRYAN — After coming off an ugly loss to A&M Consolidated last week, Huntsville answered the call as they hit the road to face Bryan.
The Hornets made several big plays in all three phases of the ball as they put on a show against the Vikings.
Huntsville took the lead off a pass from junior Austin Taylor to senior receiver Melton Green III and they never looked back as the Hornets grabbed a 61-27 win over Bryan - the first time the Hornets scored 60 points since the 2019 season.
“I thought our defense played well and to have those turnovers that turned into touchdowns was big in the second quarter,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “I don’t think we played good o-line wise, not all five. You are going to have nights where one area won’t be as good. I thought we tackled well. We gave up one big play, which was big.”
Huntsville’s offense is trying to figure out what they can be. With a quarterback carousel happening, the passing game struggled last week. That was not the case against the Vikings.
The Hornets' two quarterbacks tallied nearly 250 yards in the air and hit their receivers on big plays several times. Huntsville scored on plays of 34 yards, 55 yards and 11 yards through the air and proved that they could be a balanced offense that doesn’t rely on the running game.
“We wanted to be able to throw the ball and the way they were playing Tate Allen we thought we could throw behind him,” Southern said. “Both quarterbacks did that tonight in different situations. Having competition at every position is going to make us a better football team.”
Huntsville’s offensive line is still trying to piece things together and it showed against Bryan. The Vikings were capable of adding pressure to the Hornet quarterbacks. In turn, they got into the backfield and stuffed the Hornet run game.
With sophomore Trae’shawn Brown being a staple piece of the run game, the Vikings limited his ability Friday night, especially in the later quarters.
Despite adding nearly 200 yards on the ground, Huntsville’s offense is capable of doing more on the ground and will need to limit the defenders who get into the backfield.
But with five separate pass catchers hauling in passes and getting a tight end involved, the Hornets willed their way to nine touchdowns.
“I think the key to it is protecting both quarterbacks,” Southern said. “I think if we watch the film we will say we were OK. We have to be able to throw the ball. At some point, somebody will be strong enough to stop our run game. To be able to do that with receivers and tight ends is going to be the difference in being successful.”
With defense being a key to the Hornets' season this year, they did not waiver against a school that is a classification above them. Huntsville’s defense slowed the Viking offense of Boone Turner and receiver Tyson Turner.
The duo hauled in several throws and catches but never connected on the big play.
On top of that, the Huntsville defense wreaked havoc and caused turnovers. Senior defensive lineman KeDarian Easley helped with one of those.
Easley grabbed a one-handed interception and took it 43 yards for a defensive touchdown for Huntsville giving the Hornets a 34-14 lead before halftime. Senior linebacker Jawann Giddens also jumped a pass and was able to make a big return but stepped out of bounds four yards short of a touchdown.
Huntsville’s defense also forced two fumbles and was able to recover one of them.
“Coach del [Real] and I challenged them this week and we did some turnover circuits in practice. We stress that kind of stuff to them. You need guys to make plays periodically and I think they did that tonight,” Southern said.
Easley’s pick-six came at a strong time, too. With 4:22 remaining in the first half, Huntsville sucked the momentum from Bryan that was looking to regain ground after losing one fumble.
After the pick-six, Huntsville added two more scores as senior Jeremiah Winfrey took a kickoff back 97 yards to the house.
With the Hornets getting a big momentum boost, it leaves them facing an opponent that got the best of them last season.
Huntsville will return to Elliot T. Bowers stadium to face Belton, a team that bested them 41-28 last season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept 8.
